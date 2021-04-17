scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 17, 2021
’46 wild seconds’: Video of man saving his wife from bobcat is breaking the internet

Reports confirmed that the animal had rabies and the pair was treated for their wounds and also received injections.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 17, 2021 6:22:27 pm
man saves wife from bobcat, man saves as bobcat attacks wife, vivint home man bobcat attack video, burgaw bobcat attack woman under car video, indian expressThe epic transformation of the man from a 'friendly neighbour' to exploding in rage left netizens in splits. (Source: Evi3Zamora/ Twitter)

What started as a usual morning routine for a couple in Burgaw, North Carolina quickly turned into a horrifying event as the wife was suddenly attacked by what appears to be a ‘bobcat’. Now, a video of the man, who managed to fend off the animal from his front driveway, has taken social media by storm.

The clip started with a friendly man greeting his neighbour while holding a box of brownies and coffee in his hand. As he got to his car saying he needed to wash it, his wife was seen walking in with a pet carrier. Suddenly, the scene took a dramatic turn when a growling feline was heard from beneath the car and then his wife screamed for help.

The dramatic events captured on a home surveillance camera showed the man holding the animal to have a closer look and immediately realising what it is. Without wasting anytime, he was seen grabbing the bobcat and hurling it across the lawn. He screamed for people to take cover and as the animal again ran under the car, he was heard saying he’s going to kill it.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The video is going viral across social media sites, and the one shared on Twitter with over 11 million views. “This was a wild 46 seconds,” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the clip.

While some raised concerns about the way the animal was thrown to the ground, others defended the man saying anyone would save their family first in case of a vicious attack. And while a few social media users were skeptical if at all it was a bobcat or just a stray feline, local reports confirmed it was indeed a bobcat but it could also had rabies.

TMZ reported that Pender County Sherriff’s Office got a 911 call from a neighbour who informed the force about the situation and said that the woman required medical attention. The woman on call also added that “he is standing there…yeah with a gun”.

According to a report by WECT 6 News, “The bobcat was eventually killed by law enforcement and its body sent to the state lab in Raleigh where it tested positive for rabies.” The report said that the man’s wife received a number of puncture wounds and scratches and was bitten several times. According to the man, the animal bit him too three times.

Both the man and his wife — identified as Happy and Kristi Wade — have gone through the treatment for rabies and have both received over 30 shots each, the report added. He did shoot the cat once to control the situation.

“I’m not happy that this happened, we don’t take any pleasure that I shot the cat,” the man said. “I knew when I realized it was a bobcat, having been born and raised in Eastern North Carolina and hunting all my life, you know, that’s just not normal,” he added.

However, others couldn’t stop joking how quickly things escalated sharing memes and GIFs to sum-up the situation. Some even went ahead and edited the clip with suitable background music, with many drawing parallels to the man holding the bobcat with that of a scene from The Lion King.

