Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

This US teen can fit four cheeseburgers in his mouth and has a world record to prove it

Isaac Johnson from Minnesota holds the Guinness World Record for the largest mouth gape that measures 10.196 cm.

US teen, cheeseburgers, burgers, Guinness World Records, largest mouth gape, Isaac Johnson, Minnesota, world record, viral, trendingIsaac Johnson from Minnesota holds the Guinness World Record for the largest mouth gape.

Do you have trouble opening your mouth wide enough while eating a large cheeseburger? Well, this US teen has no such troubles as he can fit in not one but four cheeseburgers in his mouth. Isaac Johnson from Minnesota holds the Guinness World Record for the largest mouth gape.

His mouth gape measures 10.196 cm from his top teeth to bottom teeth. The Guinness World Records recently shared a video of Isaac on their Instagram page showing him putting four cheese burgers in his mouth. The teen can even fit his whole fist into his mouth and it is astonishing to watch. “How many cheeseburgers can Isaac Johnson fit in his record-breaking mouth?” says the caption of the video.

Posted on August 28, the video has received more than 4.6 million views. “I actually got scared there for a second,” commented an Instagram user. “Attack on titan,” said another.

According to the Guinness World Records website, Isaac was originally recognised for his massive mouth gape on April 15, 2019 when he was just 14, after measuring 9.34 cm. However, his achievement was short-lived when Phillip Angus from Pennsylvania broke the record on November 5, 2019 with his mouth gape measuring 9.52 cm.

Isaac reclaimed the title on October 21, 2020 by stretching his mouth to a whopping 10.175 cm.
Isaac then broke his own record on February 22 this year on the set of Lo Show Dei Record in Milan, Italy, when he stretched his mouth 0.021 cm more than his previous attempt to measure 10.196 cm.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 03:01:29 pm
