‘No white dresses and tuxedos’: This Ukrainian couple got married in military uniform

Since the Russian invasion began on February 24, Ukrainians have been grappling to survive. Many have joined the armed forces to fight for their country.

Spreading cheer and smiles amid the grim situation, a Ukrainian couple got married clad in military uniform. A video of the uniformed couple receiving applause has surfaced online. The groom is seen lifting the bride and doing rounds with music playing in the background.

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs, shared the clip on Monday. “Ukrainian weddings these days. No white dresses and tuxedos but plenty of love and happiness! 💛 💙 #StandWithUkraine,” he tweeted.

Spreading cheer and smiles amid the grim situation, a Ukrainian couple got married. A clip showing them clad in military uniform and receiving the applause of people gathered there has surfaced online. The groom lifted the bride and did rounds with music played in the background.

Anton Gerashchenko, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine shared the clip on Monday. “Ukrainian weddings these days. No white dresses and tuxedos but plenty of love and happiness! 💛💙 #StandWithUkraine,”he tweeted.

Ukrainian weddings these days.

No white dresses and tuxedos but plenty of love and happiness! 💛💙 #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/7w4QoSYkEe — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 19, 2022

Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of the Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine), congratulated the couple. Matviichuk identified the couple as defenders Kateryna and Vadyam. The wedding was organised in a few hours in Poltava.

Do you need good news from Ukraine? Let’s congratulate two amazing Ukrainian defenders Kateryna and Vadym who have just got married in Poltava. This wedding was organized in just a few hours. I wish them many happy years together!#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/D6ZAdkOFfF — Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) June 11, 2022

“Do you need good news from Ukraine? Let’s congratulate two amazing Ukrainian defenders Kateryna and Vadym who have just got married in Poltava. This wedding was organized in just a few hours. I wish them many happy years together!”Mattviichuk tweeted.

She will never look back and say,"Why did I think that dress was a good idea". They will always be proud of their wedding photos and what they did to liberate their country. — Ginabeth Cairns (@CairnsGinabeth) June 19, 2022

Congratulations and best wishes to the newlyweds! Wishing them both many many years of good health, joy, peace and prosperity. Slava Ukraine! — Anna Bananas (@AnnaBan86560756) June 20, 2022

Beautiful. The army uniforms make it all the more meaningful.Wishing the happy couple every happiness and to stay safe.❤️❤️🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 — marie (@marie39209801) June 20, 2022

Congratulations to the couple. While there is war now, may they live long and prosper in peace. — Richard E Hagen (@RichardEHagen1) June 20, 2022

“Do you need good news from Ukraine? Let’s congratulate two amazing Ukrainian defenders Kateryna and Vadym who have just got married in Poltava. This wedding was organized in just a few hours. I wish them many happy years together!” Mattviichuk tweeted.

Russian forces have been trying to get closer to bombard Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and the situation is quite grim there. Russia’s defence ministry was quoted as saying by Reuters that its Iskander missiles had hit the Kharkiv tank repair plant. On Sunday, the head of Nato said that the war in Ukraine could last years.