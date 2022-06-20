scorecardresearch
‘No white dresses and tuxedos’: This Ukrainian couple got married in military uniform

The groom is seen lifting the bride and doing rounds with music playing in the background.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 20, 2022 6:58:46 pm
Ukrainian couple marriage, Ukrainian couple marriage in military uniform, Ukraine, Ukriane Russia, indian express A video of the uniformed couple receiving applause has surfaced online.

Since the Russian invasion began on February 24, Ukrainians have been grappling to survive. Many have joined the armed forces to fight for their country.

Spreading cheer and smiles amid the grim situation, a Ukrainian couple got married clad in military uniform. A video of the uniformed couple receiving applause has surfaced online. The groom is seen lifting the bride and doing rounds with music playing in the background.

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs, shared the clip on Monday. “Ukrainian weddings these days. No white dresses and tuxedos but plenty of love and happiness! 💛 💙 #StandWithUkraine,” he tweeted.

Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of the Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine), congratulated the couple. Matviichuk identified the couple as defenders Kateryna and Vadyam. The wedding was organised in a few hours in Poltava.

“Do you need good news from Ukraine? Let’s congratulate two amazing Ukrainian defenders Kateryna and Vadym who have just got married in Poltava. This wedding was organized in just a few hours. I wish them many happy years together!”Mattviichuk tweeted.

Russian forces have been trying to get closer to bombard Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and the situation is quite grim there. Russia’s defence ministry was quoted as saying by Reuters that its Iskander missiles had hit the Kharkiv tank repair plant. On Sunday, the head of Nato said that the war in Ukraine could last years.

