A Twitter thread with words describing inexplicable human emotions is going viral

Twitter user @amirnrf listed out 23 words from the Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows that has invented words for strangely powerful emotions.

Netizens were touched by the thread as many found the words and its meanings totally relatable.

Describing feelings or emotions in words is never an easy thing, and there are many complex emotions that we feel that the English language doesn’t really have a word for. So it’s no wonder that a Twitter thread listing 23 words for emotions that people can’t explain is going viral.

Twitter user @amirnrf listed out 23 words from the Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows for strangely powerful emotions. The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows aims to define obscure emotions and is a compendium of invented words by John Koenig. “Each original definition aims to fill a hole in the language — to give a name to emotions we all might experience but don’t yet have a word for,” the author writes.

From Sonder to Occhiolism, the user chose 23 words from the dictionary telling users on the micro-blogging site the meaning of each and which one he likes the most. With over 73,000 retweets and more than 1.71 lakh likes, the thread got many talking online.

Many users of the micro-blogging site said they related to each of the words.

