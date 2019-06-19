A Twitter thread with words describing inexplicable human emotions is going viral

Describing feelings or emotions in words is never an easy thing, and there are many complex emotions that we feel that the English language doesn’t really have a word for. So it’s no wonder that a Twitter thread listing 23 words for emotions that people can’t explain is going viral.

Twitter user @amirnrf listed out 23 words from the Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows for strangely powerful emotions. The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows aims to define obscure emotions and is a compendium of invented words by John Koenig. “Each original definition aims to fill a hole in the language — to give a name to emotions we all might experience but don’t yet have a word for,” the author writes.

From Sonder to Occhiolism, the user chose 23 words from the dictionary telling users on the micro-blogging site the meaning of each and which one he likes the most. With over 73,000 retweets and more than 1.71 lakh likes, the thread got many talking online.

Sonder:

The realization that each passerby has a life as vivid and complex as your own — A. (@amirnrf) June 17, 2019

Opia:

The ambiguous intensity of Looking someone in the eye, which can feel simultaneously invasive and vulnerable. — A. (@amirnrf) June 17, 2019

Monachopsis:

The subtle but persistent feeling of being out of place. — A. (@amirnrf) June 17, 2019

Énouement:

The bittersweetness of having arrived in the future, seeing how things turn out, but not being able to tell your past self. — A. (@amirnrf) June 17, 2019

Vellichor:

The strange wistfulness of used bookshops. — A. (@amirnrf) June 17, 2019

Rubatosis:

The unsettling awareness of your own heartbeat. — A. (@amirnrf) June 17, 2019

Kenopsia:

The eerie, forlorn atmosphere of a place that is usually bustling with people but is now abandoned and quiet. — A. (@amirnrf) June 17, 2019

(This one word blew me away, i didn’t even realise it existed but) Mauerbauertraurigkeit: The inexplicable urge to push people away, even close friends who you really like. — A. (@amirnrf) June 17, 2019

Jouska:

A hypothetical conversation that you compulsively play out in your head. — A. (@amirnrf) June 17, 2019

Chrysalism:

The amniotic tranquility of being indoors during a thunderstorm. — A. (@amirnrf) June 17, 2019

Vemödalen:

The frustration of photographing something amazing when thousands of identical photos already exist. — A. (@amirnrf) June 17, 2019

Anecdoche:

A conversation in which everyone is talking, but nobody is listening — A. (@amirnrf) June 17, 2019

Ellipsism:

A sadness that you’ll never be able to know how history will turn out. — A. (@amirnrf) June 17, 2019

Kuebiko:

A state of exhaustion inspired by acts of senseless violence. — A. (@amirnrf) June 17, 2019

Lachesism:

The desire to be struck by disaster – to survive a plane crash, or to lose everything in a fire. — A. (@amirnrf) June 17, 2019

Exulansis: (I love this one) The tendency to give up trying to talk about an experience because people are unable to relate to it.

Adronitis:

Frustration with how long it takes to get to know someone. — A. (@amirnrf) June 17, 2019

Rückkehrunruhe:

The feeling of returning home after an immersive trip only to find it fading rapidly from your awareness. — A. (@amirnrf) June 17, 2019

Nodus Tollens:

The realization that the plot of your life doesn’t make sense to you anymore. — A. (@amirnrf) June 17, 2019

Onism:

The frustration of being stuck in just one body, that inhabits only one place at a time. — A. (@amirnrf) June 17, 2019

Liberosis:

The desire to care less about things. — A. (@amirnrf) June 17, 2019

Altschmerz: (this explanation is perfect) Weariness with the same old issues that you’ve always had – the same boring flaws and anxieties that you’ve been gnawing on for years. — A. (@amirnrf) June 17, 2019

Occhiolism:

The awareness of the smallness of your perspective. — A. (@amirnrf) June 17, 2019

Many users of the micro-blogging site said they related to each of the words.

