This Twitter thread documenting budget cosplays has everyone in splits

In recent years, cosplay (short for costume play) has become a popular hobby with people shelling out a lot of money to get into the ‘perfect’ costume of their favourite anime character or superhero.

Recently, a Twitter thread that documented affordable but impressive cosplay outfits went viral. The thread captured some of the most iconic movie scenes and even pop culture symbols such as memes that were recreated by Anucha “Cha” Saengchart, a social media personality in Thailand. What made Saengchart’s cosplay interesting is he creates all the looks by improvising household materials such as laundry clips, leftover cardboard, and even toothpaste.

Commenting on the now-viral Twitter thread, a Twitter user wrote: “this one’s so good i didn’t understand why he was showing the toothbrush and the toothpaste at first.” Another person complimented, “This is one of the greatest threads of all time. I can’t leave twitter if there is gold like this flying around.”

Thanks to his innovation and creativity, Saengchart has amassed a significant social media presence. He has 1.9 million Instagram followers and over six million followers on Facebook.

While Saengchart’s cosplays are popular for their elaborate looks, some costumes have become famous for their extreme simplicity. For instance, the subculture of ‘Mundane Halloween’ in Japan has recently become very popular. Those who participate in ‘Mundane Halloween’ dress in simple but very specific outfits as they mimic “a person who works from Starbucks” or “a guy waiting for his girlfriend outside the mall’s bathroom.”