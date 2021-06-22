This Turkish band is using plastic waste from landfills to create music

The video has around 4,000 views so far and the band is seeing an outpour of love from listeners.

As the problem of plastic waste worsens by the day, a band from Turkey is using innovative ways to tackle it. They have started making music with instruments made of plastic waste, and netizens are absolutely loving it.

Turkish ensemble Fungistanbul members made a guitar and a drum from discarded plastic cans they found in landfills. Using these instruments, they released a music video to create awareness about the environment.

The video featured three band members playing music in a field using their plastic waste instruments. It also documented the process involved in the making of these instruments—from collecting the waste to putting the materials together with glue and nails. The three musicians in the video wore yellow vests made of plastic sheets.

“When we destroy the balance of nature, it becomes very difficult to recover it,” Drummer Herman Artuc told Reuters. “…producing sounds from different objects around us is a new topic, there is actually a concept called ‘forward transformation’. Transforming an existing, obsolete, discarded object into a more valuable musical instrument is an example of this.”

The video has around 4,000 views so far and the band is seeing an outpour of love from listeners. In 2016, the band released their debut album Phenology, which revolved around the natural life cycle of plants and animals.

(With inputs from Reuters)