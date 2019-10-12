‘Priceless’: This toddler’s reaction to Hulk’s monstrous transformation has even Mark Ruffalo hooked!

There are certain moments in cinematic history that are universally popular. And recently, one such precious moment was captured by a father when his little daughter was overwhelmed seeing Mark Ruffalo’s transformation into Hulk for the first time. So, much that the Ruffalo too was moved by it.

Comedian Paddy Raff uploaded a short video of his two-year-old daughter watching a Marvel movie on a couch enjoying some snack. When Ruffalo’s transformation scene into Hulk comes up on TV, she reacts by waving her finger and protests, “No, no, naughty Hulk.” Although most her age might get scared by Hulk’s monstrous green appearance, she is far away from fear. Though she continues to yell “No!” louder, she looks bewildered and gasps as she points at the TV.

“My 2 yr old daughter’s reaction to seeing the Hulk go bananas for the first time,” the father of the avid little Marvel fan wrote while sharing the video.

My 2 yr old daughter’s reaction to seeing the Hulk go bananas for the first time 😂 pic.twitter.com/0lK0PbGWXi — Paddy Raff (@paddyraffcomedy) October 9, 2019

The relatable reaction by the tiny tot has generated a lot of attention and has clocked over 5 million views, at the time of writing.

Ruffalo himself saw the clip and reacted in a funny way saying, “The secret way of stopping Dr. Banner from turning into the Hulk 🤫💚”.

The secret way of stopping Dr. Banner from turning into the Hulk 🤫💚 https://t.co/4ZuYG5nEgs — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 11, 2019

People thought her reaction was “precious” and many dubbed it as “priceless” and shared stories of their own children reacting to major pop-culture celebrities over the years. Some even turned it into a meme fest.

And just in case you spotted Spider-Man beside her on the couch and thought whether she is a big Marvel fan, you’re absolutely right. Her dad even shared how she hosts ‘special breakfast’ for all the Marvel superheroes!