Toggle Menu
This teacher’s viral notice warning students not to spoil Avengers: Endgame is a hit onlinehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/this-teachers-viral-notice-warning-students-not-to-spoil-avengers-endgame-is-a-hit-online-5697623/

This teacher’s viral notice warning students not to spoil Avengers: Endgame is a hit online

The viral notice he put outside his classroom warned, "Do not discuss anything about it anywhere near my classroom until this sign comes down."

Avengers Endgame, endgame spoilers, endgame do not spoil, teacher notice endgame warning, indian express viral news
Many Marvel fans agreed with the teacher and they said they would do the same.

For every Marvel fan who hasn’t yet got the opportunity to watch Avengers: Endgame, the culmination of the Avengers franchise, avoiding spoilers online or anywhere for that matter, is the most important thing right now. And now many ardent Avengers buffs are setting out rules and warning those who have seen the film to not give away anything about the 22nd movie from the MCU. Recently, a teacher set out some similar rules for his students and now the notice is going viral.

A Twitter user @kamiilious shared a note their teacher posted to the classroom’s door on Friday, demonstrating how seriously he’s taking spoilers. Explaining that his brother is in Tampa and he is waiting for him to come back and then they would go together to see the film, stressing “That will be Wednesday night at the SOONEST.”

ALSO READ | ‘I need emotional support’: Spoiler-free memes that came out after Avengers: Endgame

The viral notice he put outside his classroom stated, “Do not discuss anything about it anywhere near my classroom until this sign comes down.” And warning Marvel fans as what they would be scared of, he added, “If anyone of you spoils a single frame of this movie for me, I promise you I will make you wish that Thanos snapped your narrow a**.”

The tweet quickly went viral and garnered a lot of attention online, and in less than 24 hours, it was liked over 2.5 lakh times and retweeted by more than 66,000 users on the micro-blogging site. And as it #DontSpoilTheEndgame started trending online, other Marvel fans found it totally relatable and said they would do the same.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Video of construction worker goes viral after 'tremendous' impersonation of Donald Trump
2 Mizoram boy who rushed injured chick to hospital gets PETA award
3 'I need emotional support': Spoiler-free memes that came out after Avengers: Endgame