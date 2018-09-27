This stranger’s random act of kindness is going viral for the right reasons

Follow Us:
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Shared by food and travel writer Christie Dietz the post is about her four-year-old son and a lamppost where her son parked for the past one year. Dietz's tweet went viral in no time with over 65,000 retweets and 2 lakh likes at the time of writing.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 27, 2018 7:32:11 pm
random act of kindness, parking troubles, stranger's act of kindness goes viral, good news stories, Food and travel writer Christie Dietz shared a sweet gesture of a stranger towards her son. (Source: Christie Dietz/Twitter)
For anyone who owns a vehicle, finding a parking spot can be quite frustrating. However, a parking sign in Wiesbaden, Germany, is winning many hearts on social media. Sharing a picture of a lamppost where her four-year-old son parked his bicycle for the past one year, food and travel writer Christie Dietz said a kind-hearted stranger had permanently reserved the parking spot for her son by using a custom-made sticker.

Dietz wrote, “My son has parked his bike by this lamppost just about every day for the last year. This morning, this sticker had appeared. Absolutely made our day. People can be so brilliant. Thank you, whoever did it.”

Dietz’s tweet went viral in no time with over 65,000 retweets and 2 lakh likes at the time of writing. Many people praised the sweet gesture of the stranger. Here are some of the reactions to the viral post:

