This stranger’s random act of kindness is going viral for the right reasons

Food and travel writer Christie Dietz shared a sweet gesture of a stranger towards her son. (Source: Christie Dietz/Twitter) Food and travel writer Christie Dietz shared a sweet gesture of a stranger towards her son. (Source: Christie Dietz/Twitter)

For anyone who owns a vehicle, finding a parking spot can be quite frustrating. However, a parking sign in Wiesbaden, Germany, is winning many hearts on social media. Sharing a picture of a lamppost where her four-year-old son parked his bicycle for the past one year, food and travel writer Christie Dietz said a kind-hearted stranger had permanently reserved the parking spot for her son by using a custom-made sticker.

Dietz wrote, “My son has parked his bike by this lamppost just about every day for the last year. This morning, this sticker had appeared. Absolutely made our day. People can be so brilliant. Thank you, whoever did it.”

My son has parked his bike by this lamppost just about every day for the last year. This morning, this sticker had appeared. Absolutely made our day. People can be so brilliant. Thank you, whoever did it 😊 pic.twitter.com/rYC8jCTD5L — Christie Dietz (@asausagehastwo) September 24, 2018

Dietz’s tweet went viral in no time with over 65,000 retweets and 2 lakh likes at the time of writing. Many people praised the sweet gesture of the stranger. Here are some of the reactions to the viral post:

Christie!! This is amazing!! 😍😍😍 — Emma Case (@EmmaCase) September 25, 2018

Omg they must’ve had SO much fun doing that! So much that they didn’t want credit, it was its own reward! — Thomas Maynard (@TPRMaynard7) September 24, 2018

Such a good feel tweet…that picture is cheering a lot of people up … am sit here quietly watching the number of likes and retweets go up and up…it’s mesmerizing. — Saskia 🇧🇪 (@SaskiaCork) September 24, 2018

Ah, so he got a promotion and his own guaranteed parking spot? Nice one! 😂 — Suchandrika (@SuchandrikaC) September 24, 2018

This is so precious I want to cry — Tori Dykes (@toridykes) September 24, 2018

Please let us know if you find out who did it! They must look out for him parking up his bike each day – his arrival and little routine must bring them happiness too 😊 — Katie (@seakittenone) September 24, 2018

