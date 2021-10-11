This Squid Game-inspired alarm clock is leaving netizens spooked

‘Squid Game’, the South Korean drama series that features debt-ridden competitors playing a set of children’s games to survive and win a prize of KRW (South Korean won) 45.6 billion (approximately Rs 290 crore), has attracted viewers around the world to become among the most-watched shows on Netflix.

Since its release in September, the survival show has generated a lot of chatter on social media, with many, including desi netizens, constantly discussing the series directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. And now, a recent clip featuring a ‘special alarm clock’ inspired by the show has gone viral, leaving many spooked.

“The Squid Game Clock y’all procrastinators need,” read the caption of the tweet shared with the clip. In the 14-second clip, a mini alarm clock doll is seen singing a spooky song. The moment the clock strikes 8 am, the mouth of the clock opens and shoots a dart arrow towards the sleeping person.

Watch the video here:

The Squid Game Clock y’all procrastinators need

😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/Rbr0DbxKpC — Dr. OBeLs (@dr_obels) October 10, 2021

The clip was originally shared on Instagram by 3D artist Gaspar and digital creator Benja Marambio. “With this Squid Game watch 🦑 I never fall asleep,” wrote Marambio while sharing the clip.

Since being shared online, the video has been reshared by many, including former professional basketball player Rex Chapman, who wrote, “Welp, someone made a Squid Game clock and its nightmare fuel.”

Welp, someone made a Squid Game clock and it’s nightmare fuel… https://t.co/IzMbxfF912 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 11, 2021

Here, take a look at some of the many reactions to the viral clip:

Well this is straight up the scariest thing ever pic.twitter.com/KB9IRzQavc — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) October 11, 2021

Oh Lord! Yikes 😳🤣 — Bilbo & Max’s Human (@CatRey27) October 11, 2021