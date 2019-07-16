Toggle Menu
This seemingly simple math equation has Twitterati hooked and in splits at the same timehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/this-seemingly-simple-math-equation-has-twitterati-hooked-5830944/

This seemingly simple math equation has Twitterati hooked and in splits at the same time

"Solve carefully!" a Twitter user wrote online while posting what seemed like a very easy equation. Asking people the answer to "230 - 220 x 0.5", the user also gave out the reply, leaving most perplexed.

puzzles, math puzzles, internet puzzles, viral online puzzle, factorial puzzles, viral tweets, indian express
Once the people figured out the fix, they were left in splits.

There is nothing like a good puzzle that keeps the netizens hooked online. Recently, a witty math puzzle started doing rounds on social media and it has left Twitterati scratching their heads trying to figure out the answer.

“Solve carefully!” a Twitter user wrote online while posting what seemed like a very easy equation. Asking people the answer to “230 – 220 x 0.5”, the user also gave out the reply, leaving most perplexed.

“You probably won’t believe it but the answer is 5!” the tweet added. With more than 50,000 likes at the time of writing the copy, the tweet went viral garnering an array of reactions.

With hilarious memes and GIFs, people tried to solve the equation but couldn’t match his answer.

In case, you haven’t figured out the answer yet, here is the solution. There is a twist in the post, as the user mentioned the answer is not just 5 but “5!”

Advertising

Yes, for the unknown, the exclamation mark used after five is actually a symbol for factorial. In mathematics, the factorial of a positive integer is denoted by ‘n!’. It is the product of all positive integers less than or equal to n. Meaning, in this case, for 5!, it’s actually — 5 x 4 x 3 x 2 x 1, and the answer is 120.

When people finally got the joke, they totally loved it and praised the man.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 This woman’s priceless reactions to England’s World Cup victory are going viral
2 War teaser inspires memes comparing Hrithik Roshan’s look in film with that in Super 30
3 Even Jasprit Bumrah is impressed by video of an elderly woman recreating his run-up