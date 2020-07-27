scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 27, 2020
Top News

San Antonio man’s tie-inspired masks take the internet by storm

Twitter user @ki_eeks posted several pictures of her father Steve Montgomery’s outfits that are now making the rounds of the internet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 27, 2020 4:29:35 pm
San Antonio, Texas, face mask, matching face mask and tie, colorful face masks, COVID-19 updates, Coronavirus, Trending news, Indian Express news From floral to geometric print, Montgomery has been acing his flawlessly coordinated face masks and ties. (Picture credit: Twitter/@ki_eeks)

A man from San Antonio has become an internet sensation after his daughter posted pictures of work outfits in which he has been getting face masks that match his ties.

Twitter user @ki_eeks posted several pictures of her father Steve Montgomery’s outfits that are now making the rounds of the internet.

Take a Took:

From floral to geometric prints, Montgomery has been combining the masks and ties very efficiently and netizens are impressed. Here are some reactions:

As her tweets went viral, @ki_eeks revealed that her father’s girlfriend made the masks using the matching pocket squares that came with the ties.

Since it was shared the post has received over 6 lakh likes and over 50 thousand people reacted to it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 27: Latest News

Advertisement