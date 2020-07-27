San Antonio man’s tie-inspired masks take the internet by storm

From floral to geometric print, Montgomery has been acing his flawlessly coordinated face masks and ties. (Picture credit: Twitter/@ki_eeks) From floral to geometric print, Montgomery has been acing his flawlessly coordinated face masks and ties. (Picture credit: Twitter/@ki_eeks)

A man from San Antonio has become an internet sensation after his daughter posted pictures of work outfits in which he has been getting face masks that match his ties.

Twitter user @ki_eeks posted several pictures of her father Steve Montgomery’s outfits that are now making the rounds of the internet.

Take a Took:

From floral to geometric prints, Montgomery has been combining the masks and ties very efficiently and netizens are impressed. Here are some reactions:

hell at least he’s wearing a mask and making it fun, aspirational — Sarah 🇪🇺🌹WEAR A FACE MASK (@sazmeister88) July 16, 2020

You got to coordinate. pic.twitter.com/R3oyFSrPSt — Tyler Barnum (@phinneas8052) July 16, 2020

I’m now following this thread so I can see your dad’s mask-tie drip daily. Tell him the people are watching his #fashunz. lolll — Luvvie is working on book 2 (@Luvvie) July 16, 2020

He’s an innovator. He’s fashion forward. Most importantly he’s being safe and responsible. pic.twitter.com/5yKWBpoDlY — Your Next Ex-Girlfriend🔪 (@mojadita_xoxo) July 16, 2020

Dad is bringing the Wholesome dad vibe this pandemic needs. — Sunny Swiatlo (@SunnySwiatlo) July 16, 2020

He’s using the pocket squares for the masks? He’s genius! — Bute & Thick (@SausageFierce) July 16, 2020

everyone have the juice… but only a few know to squeeze it. flex approved! pic.twitter.com/D1Y8TVmbDe — Ginyu (Mass X Acceleration) (@LamontUBigDummy) July 16, 2020

As her tweets went viral, @ki_eeks revealed that her father’s girlfriend made the masks using the matching pocket squares that came with the ties.

Since it was shared the post has received over 6 lakh likes and over 50 thousand people reacted to it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd