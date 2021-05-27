This ‘Run in Opposite Directions’ TikTok challenge has couples testing their dog’s loyalty

Updated: May 27, 2021 6:20:46 pm
It is said that a dog is the most loyal animal on earth. But what happens when the dog is forced to declare loyalty to one of its human parents? This latest viral trend on social media finds out exactly this. Pet owners from across the globe have been trying this ‘run in opposite directions’ challenge to test their pet’s loyalty.
It sees users on TikTok and Instagram running in opposite directions while their furry friend stands in between. Both parents run far enough to see who the dog chooses to follow. The person who followed is assumed to be the person the dog is more loyal to.
The trend often leads to hilariously endearing situations, such as the dog immediately running after one of them, choosing to run after one but then changing its mind and then running after the other person, or not running at all.
Undecided 🐶😂pic.twitter.com/7h2AKA0eow
— CCTV_IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) May 27, 2021
In this viral video, the dog is baffled when forced to choose between its parents and excitedly starts running in a circle.
There have been multiple videos of pet parents following the trends on TikTok and Instagram and some videos have even managed to rack up over 10 million views.
This challenge first started with kids and babies. Parents ran in opposite directions to see which one of them their children followed, and that gave equally amusing and adorable results as well.
