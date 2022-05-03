scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
‘Only person who did the assignment, Best Dressed for 2022’: A reporter’s Met Gala look goes viral

Génesis Suero, who was covering the event for Spanish television network Telemundo, looked stunning in her gold gown.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 3, 2022 1:20:13 pm
Reporter going viral for her met gala look, Génesis Suero met gala 2022, Met gala 2022, Gilded Glamour met gala 2022, Indian ExpressThis year's Met Gala theme was Gilded Glamour.

Met Gala is all about celebrity appearances and their looks. However, this year an unexpected person caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts at the Met Gala. It was Génesis Suero, a reporter who was covering the event.

Suero was interviewing Met Gala guests on the red carpet, for Spanish television network Telemundo when her pictures went viral on social media.

Many netizens noted that Suero looked like a guest in her body-hugging gold beaded gown made by designer Lucia Rodriguez. Suero’s outfit perfectly matched this year’s Met Gala theme “Gilded Glamour”.

Sharing a picture of Suero, a Twitter user exclaimed, “THE FACT THAT SHE IS A REPORTER AND IS BETTER DRESSED THAN EVERYONE!! someone, please give me her name !! #MetGala2022 #MetGala”

Many people used #MetCinderella while sharing Suero’s pictures and even declared her as one of the best-dressed people at the event.

Suero, who won the Miss New York USA pageant in 2018, took to Twitter to thank people for the appreciative tweets and wrote, “Welp! I guess I made it back to Twitter! 🤷🏽‍♀️ Thank you for all of your beautiful and kind messages.. #MetCinderella #MetGala #MetGala2022 #GenesisSuero”.

This year many people critiqued Met Gala guests for not following the theme.

Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “i just think that there should be SOME kind of penalty instituted for being invited to the met gala yet completely missing the theme”. In this context, Suero’s look and outfit looked even more appealing.

 

