‘Only person who did the assignment, Best Dressed for 2022’: A reporter’s Met Gala look goes viral

Met Gala is all about celebrity appearances and their looks. However, this year an unexpected person caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts at the Met Gala. It was Génesis Suero, a reporter who was covering the event.

Suero was interviewing Met Gala guests on the red carpet, for Spanish television network Telemundo when her pictures went viral on social media.

Many netizens noted that Suero looked like a guest in her body-hugging gold beaded gown made by designer Lucia Rodriguez. Suero’s outfit perfectly matched this year’s Met Gala theme “Gilded Glamour”.

Sharing a picture of Suero, a Twitter user exclaimed, “THE FACT THAT SHE IS A REPORTER AND IS BETTER DRESSED THAN EVERYONE!! someone, please give me her name !! #MetGala2022 #MetGala”

her name is genesis suero and she WON! pic.twitter.com/PN9wX1dd5a — khalia. | brittany murphy nation (@NINETIESRNB) May 2, 2022

Genesis Suero. The only person who fully went and did the assignment for the Gilded Age look. And she’s not even a celeb on the carpet, she’s a reporter! #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/jUNHORia4D — Duy Truong (@CafeDeDuy) May 2, 2022

the winner of 2022 met gala goes to the interviewer, genesis suero. she did her job and served looks, understanding the assignment at the same time. A QUEEN! pic.twitter.com/XlQ70ncvAi — khalia. | brittany murphy nation (@NINETIESRNB) May 3, 2022

Miss New York 2018, Genesis Suero, is the surprise standout of the night for me. While she was at the event as a reporter she gave us what I was expecting from our more notable celebs. Wearing Lucia Rodriguez #MetGala #MetGala2022 we love an underdog pic.twitter.com/AgAM3A8tur — 🇰 🇦 🇹 🇴 🇳 🇪 (@KatoneRoberts) May 3, 2022

Getty Images better get some GOOD pics of Genesis Suero tonight #MetGala pic.twitter.com/XfeKZ8Ueap — Saint Negrita (Vaccine Shaw) (@AsthmaPumpPuffa) May 3, 2022

shawn mendes and genesis suero sure came out of a fairy tale book #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/wxq6SsTzk8 — ma (@azrielbelikov) May 2, 2022

Best Dressed for 2022 #MetGala 1. Blake Lively

2. Genesis Suero

3. Laura Harrier pic.twitter.com/wc6dbarPtG — #MetGala 🙏 (@FashionweekNYC) May 3, 2022

blake lively and genesis suero understood the assignment. gorgeous #MetGala pic.twitter.com/SYbh85v68X — ᗢ (@defaultbrekker) May 2, 2022

Finally found out this lady’s name and it’s Genesis Suero and she’s a Latina….yeah we won pic.twitter.com/rFTR7bPHqT — Not pregnant just eating good.. (@I_Hate_Ted_Cruz) May 2, 2022

Many people used #MetCinderella while sharing Suero’s pictures and even declared her as one of the best-dressed people at the event.

Suero, who won the Miss New York USA pageant in 2018, took to Twitter to thank people for the appreciative tweets and wrote, “Welp! I guess I made it back to Twitter! 🤷🏽‍♀️ Thank you for all of your beautiful and kind messages.. #MetCinderella #MetGala #MetGala2022 #GenesisSuero”.

Welp! I guess I made it back to Twitter! 🤷🏽‍♀️ Thank you for all of your beautiful and kind messages.. !Bueh! ¡Supongo que llegué de regreso a Twitter! 🤷🏽‍♀️ Gracias por todos sus hermosos y amables mensajes..#MetCinderella #MetGala #MetGala2022 #GenesisSuero pic.twitter.com/vodP8AHCLD — Genesis Suero (@Genesiscamilas) May 3, 2022

This year many people critiqued Met Gala guests for not following the theme.

i just think that there should be SOME kind of penalty instituted for being invited to the met gala yet completely missing the theme — karen han (@karenyhan) May 2, 2022

i just feel like the met gala should be conditional upon arrival like an outfit check at the door and if ur not on theme ur getting sent home! sorry the local mall is down the street lets try again — cay (@koralinadean) May 2, 2022

Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “i just think that there should be SOME kind of penalty instituted for being invited to the met gala yet completely missing the theme”. In this context, Suero’s look and outfit looked even more appealing.