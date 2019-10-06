‘This punishment is not working’: Cat refuses to be disciplined, gulps water sprayed from can

While most pet owners tend to discipline their feline with the help of water sprays, it may not always give the desired results in some cases. A video of a rebellious cat slurping water coming out of the spray can has gone viral on social media, leaving many amused.

Captioned “This punishment is not working…”, the video features a cat merrily gulping down water as the pet owner squirts water from the can, in an attempt to train it. Viewed over 15 million times, the viral clip has triggered several reactions online, with many wondering what the cat had done to be punished.

Watch the video here:

This punishment is not working… pic.twitter.com/Gky81iQA0q — Mr. Meowgi (@Mr_Meowwwgi) October 3, 2019

Moreover, some also shared their own experiences, where the feline refused to be disciplined. “Your attempts to subdue me only make me stronger, Human,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

CAT X: You just think your tough. Human X: This will show You!! CAT X: Ha” I laugh in the face of water. CAT X: what else ya got my 2 leged pet Human X: Nothin., i got nothin else!! — Redneck151 (@Redneck1513) October 5, 2019

“Your attempts to subdue me only make me stronger, Human.” — Lewdsmith🔞ZaBoom (@ZaBoom_Lewdie) October 4, 2019

Kitty adapted to take down hooman — Trex (@TheTrex48) October 3, 2019

Totally not supposed to work that way 😂 — Eola Swann🌹 (@Grouchosauras) October 3, 2019