‘This punishment is not working’: Cat refuses to be disciplined, gulps water sprayed from can

Moreover, some also shared their own experiences, where the feline refused to be disciplined. "Your attempts to subdue me only make me stronger, Human," read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

While most pet owners tend to discipline their feline with the help of water sprays, it may not always give the desired results in some cases. A video of a rebellious cat slurping water coming out of the spray can has gone viral on social media, leaving many amused.

Captioned “This punishment is not working…”, the video features a cat merrily gulping down water as the pet owner squirts water from the can, in an attempt to train it. Viewed over 15 million times, the viral clip has triggered several reactions online, with many wondering what the cat had done to be punished.

Watch the video here:

