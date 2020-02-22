This Pune superwoman has had enough of bikers riding on footpaths

Nirmala Gokhale took up the traffic duty for a day and stopped errant two-wheeler riders from ridding on the footpath. Nirmala Gokhale took up the traffic duty for a day and stopped errant two-wheeler riders from ridding on the footpath.

Pedestrians woes are never over. Be it pavements that lack pavers or cars that are use side-walks as private parking spaces, it is almost always a pedestrian who has to suffer. But then, there are stars who put their life at risk to ensure motorists follow traffic rules. Enter superwoman, Nirmala Gokhale.

At a busy stretch in Canal Road near SNDT college, Pune, Gokhale appears to have given up all hope in the Pune traffic police and has taken it upon herself to ensure two-wheelers don’t encroach upon footpaths.

A senior citizen, Gokhale is seen in this now-viral video, blocking the pavement every time a motorcycle rider chooses to ride on it to get ahead of traffic. “If you want to continue on the footpath you will have to hit me and go. Else get down and ride on the road,” she tells a youth who promptly complies.

Seeing her determination, several others joined her too.

Watch the video here:

This aunty from Pune is an inspiration to many. Well done Ma’am.

Shame on Bikers who ride on footpaths. It’s sad to see senior citizens have to do the job what traffic police is supposed to do in our country.@nnatuTOI @mumbaimatterz @MNCDFbombay @mid_daypic.twitter.com/AB1TWmQPRW — Roads of Mumbai 🇮🇳 (@RoadsOfMumbai) February 21, 2020

While many lauded the woman for her efforts, others also prompted authorities to take strict action against people who flout traffic rules. Take a look at some comments here:

The Pune Police also responded, albeit in a very bot-like manner.

Noted, We will definitely work on it. — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 21, 2020

Hats off to senior citizens of Pune for teaching the riders some civic sense. — madhukar upadhya (@madhukaru) February 21, 2020

Real change makers !!!! Wah Kya bat hai ! @nitin_gadkari we have to do something ! May be a law that municipality will be responsible or some one accountable! Something needs to change and convert in law! — H (@h_thake) February 21, 2020

Two wheeler riders are a menace. — दिनेश सीरवी (@TheDineshSpeaks) February 21, 2020

Government has to move fast with infrastructure and that to keeping in mind of the traffic in Future! — Gopal Das (@GopaldDas) February 21, 2020

This problem is everywhere.

Either, hawkers or otherwise Bikers misuse the Footpaths. — RAVINDRA AKOLKAR (@fourakolkar) February 21, 2020

I used to do it despite threats of physical violence; I am appalled at the lawlessness that is so easily accepted. — Misunderstood Villain (@MatKashbakihai) February 21, 2020

This happens everywhere in India. Indians are proud of not obeying rule of the road. — budbukbum (@budbukbum1) February 21, 2020

At least they’re obeying her, the louts in Delhi would’ve shoved her aside & driven on! — RD (@DharRenuka) February 21, 2020

Sad to say, Indians are a bit uncivilized. — ಹರೀಶ..Harish (@haris_blr) February 21, 2020

Senior citizens good work — पंडित ईश्वर दुबे (@Ishwardubey) February 21, 2020

Kudos to these senior citizens. How much aware they are! But there shouldn’t be any need for them to do this if traffic police does it’s job properly. And if bikers follow the descipline. @PuneCityPolice — Kishore Sonecha (@kishoresonecha) February 21, 2020

@PuneCityPolice – you should felicitate this lady – she did what you couldn’t. — विमल पाण्डे | #VimalPandey 🇮🇳 (@iVimalPandey) February 21, 2020

Salute to her 🙋‍♂️ — Hindustani (@IAnticommunist) February 21, 2020

People have no respect for safety and rules & regulation ! — rajeev paliwal (@rajeev_paliwal) February 21, 2020

