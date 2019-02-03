This picture of an ‘assistant dog’ comforting a patient at a vet’s clinic has left netizens emotional

Time and again, several stories have proven that dogs indeed are man’s best friend. Whether it was the viral photo of dogs waiting for a homeless man outside the hospital entrance or the story of a dog who walked 600 kms with a Sabarimala pilgrim, social media has given up several examples. Yet again, a heartwarming story about a therapy dog has gone viral but this time it is not a human but a dog that is being comforted.

Advertising

Shared on Reddit by a user, who goes by the name ‘Eyebleach’, is an image of two dogs with a caption, “This veterinarian has a comfort dog assistant that helps sick dog patients know that everything will be alright”. The image features two dogs in a frame, while one is lying on the stretcher other seems to be comforting the sick dog.

With over 97 thousand likes, the post which has gone viral on several social media platforms, has left many pet lovers emotional. While some shared stories of losing their pets’, others lauded the ‘assistant dog’ and the veterinary doctor.

The veterinarian has an assistant do ggo to comfort the sick doggo patients and let them know everything is going to be alright pic.twitter.com/a5PkYH6cJh — 👓 (@SuperCoolOhYES) February 2, 2019

The #vet has a comfort-dog assistant that helps #sick #patients know that everything will be alright. This was the caption to this random photo I found on #tumblr. Advertising So…..it’s a #dog #nurse…….*cries* pic.twitter.com/nFvCceanEh — I Can Do This All Day____ (ง •̀_•́)ง💥 (@JennySchecter81) February 2, 2019

This veterinarian has an assistant doggo to comfort the sick doggo patients and let them know everything is going to be alright!#SuperBowlIn4Words #dog pic.twitter.com/PHRHvPEUYP — Paxton Visuals (@paxtonvisuals) February 2, 2019

So my friend’s vet has a comfort-dog assistant that helps sick patients know that everything will be alright and this is really all you need to see today ❤️🐾 pic.twitter.com/V7tgZ4FmTC — JustJanis 💃 (@jsavite) February 2, 2019