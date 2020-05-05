A piano cover of the EDM track in the ‘coffin dance meme’ has been watched by millions

The piano artist cover to the popular meme video track is winning hearts online. (Peter Buka/ Facebook) The piano artist cover to the popular meme video track is winning hearts online. (Peter Buka/ Facebook)

The coffin dance meme that is based on a group of dancing pallbearers from Ghana has become extremely popular during the pandemic with even police forces using the meme to spread the importance of physical distancing. Now a piano cover of the track to which the meme is set has created a huge buzz online.

YouTuber and artist, Peter Buka uploaded a video of him playing the 2010 EDM hit titled Astronomia to which the video of the Ghanian pallbearers has been set. The video, which features Buka playing on an illuminated piano, has over 4 million views on Facebook alone and thousands on other platforms.

In 2017, a report about the group of Ghanaian pallbearers went viral following a BBC Africa report on their flamboyant coffin-carrying dances. Then came an AP video. But since then cuts from both videos have been set to ‘Astronomia’, a 2010 EDM track produced by Tony Igy.

This is the original video:

And here’s the meme video:

The meme has been used extensively during the ongoing pandemic by people on social media as well as authorities to warn people against taking unnecessary risks. The most recent example came from India where officials from the Tamil Nadu police department making their own version of it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd