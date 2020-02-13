A photo of two ‘boxing mice’ wins Natural History Museum’s wildlife photography award

The tunnels are a desperate place to live if they need to have a boxing match over a tiny little crumb, the phortographer said. (Sam Rowley / Wildlife Photographer of the Year) The tunnels are a desperate place to live if they need to have a boxing match over a tiny little crumb, the phortographer said. (Sam Rowley / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

A photo of two mice who seem to be engaged in a boxing match has won the annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition that is held by Britain’s Natural History Museum (NHM). The photo of two mice fighting over a final morsel of food on the London Underground won the LUMIX People’s Choice award and also went viral.

Photographer Sam Rowley, who won the award, decided to focus on the rodents that are an integral part of London’s Underground network. It’s not unusual to see rats scurrying between small piles of food dropped by thousands of commuters daily, and Rowley spent five days on platforms lying on his stomach to get the perfect view of their world.

“Although he intended only to capture simple silhouettes, Sam grabbed a split-second chance when two mice jumped at each other and began to fight over the tiny crumbs. The resulting image, Station Squabble, has been voted the winner of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 55 LUMIX People’s Choice Award,” said the NHM website.

The winner of this year’s @LumixUK #WPYPeoplesChoice Award @NHM_WPY is Sam Rowley, with his well-timed portrait of two mice scrapping over food on a London Underground station platform. pic.twitter.com/5oOuxXxNVA — Natural History Museum (@NHM_London) February 12, 2020

The Bristol-based photographer’s image was part of a series he took at the station at midnight and was selected from a shortlist of 25 images. It was chosen by the museum from over 48,000 entries in the 2019 competition.

As the video went viral, many said they thought it looked like the two mice engaged in a ballroom dance. Many said the photograph was amazing and praised the photographer for his ‘perfect timing’.

Simple shows the imagination and creativity can be done anywhere. You don’t have to in wildlife to win a wildlife award . Take a bow @SamRowleyPhoto . Congratulations!! https://t.co/5bMn1Oal6l — Harshit Shankhdhar (@hallshanky) February 13, 2020

This is a fantastic photo. Talk about right place, right time. https://t.co/H5jfDjrC82 — Louise Quigg (@QuiggLouise) February 12, 2020

This photo. 🤯 (I want to find them a mouse mediator! This makes me so sad!) https://t.co/ctCbeQwSm0 — Heather Corinna (@heathercorinna) February 12, 2020

I’m still amazed this is real. 🐭 — Bill Greider (@billgreider) February 12, 2020

That is incredible! I never knew mice fought each other like that! 😃 — Juliette Raine (@JulietteNYRO) February 12, 2020

I truly hope I am not the only one who chooses to view @SamRowleyPhoto‘s “Station Squabble” as two mice dancing to the romantic tune of a not-pictured subway station busker. I promise it makes the best wildlife photo of the year even better. https://t.co/rrJMTW4nSN — Caroline Hopkins (@Ch_Hops) February 13, 2020

Looks like they are tangoing 💃 Not the fizzy kind. https://t.co/vUK09jgdfT — Victoria (@vixxstix) February 12, 2020

My children scrapping over the last chicken nugget. https://t.co/QLNr7YQ3uV — Pollie_Punter (@pollie_punter) February 13, 2020

maybe , just maybe they are ballroom dancing. — malph (@themalph) February 12, 2020

The fight for food continued on in the night 🐁 pic.twitter.com/yqJ4oARo7s — | 🐐| (@ShavnDailyYT) February 12, 2020

“I am so pleased to win this award. It’s been a lifetime dream to succeed in this competition in this way, with such a relatable photo taken in such an everyday environment in my hometown. I hope it shows people the unexpected drama found in the most familiar of urban environments,” the website quoted the winning photographer as saying.

Rowley, who said he is passionate about ‘urban wildlife’, spoke of the tenacity and persistence of the animals in what is a very tough environment.

Speaking about the award-winning photo, Director of the Natural History Museum, Michael Dixon said the image provides “a fascinating glimpse into how wildlife functions in a human-dominated environment”.

“The mice’s behaviour is sculpted by our daily routine, the transport we use and the food we discard. This image reminds us that while we may wander past it every day, humans are inherently intertwined with the nature that is on our doorstep – I hope it inspires people to think about and value this relationship more,” he said.

There were four other runners-up and were placed in the “Highly Commended” category.

Michel Zoghzoghi was in Brazil photographing jaguars when his image, Matching Outfits, was captured. He was mesmerized as a mother and cub dragged an anaconda from the water, with the trio sporting very similar patterns.@LumixUK #WPYPeoplesChoice @NHM_WPY #HighlyCommended pic.twitter.com/FcdZTA5lz8 — Natural History Museum (@NHM_London) February 12, 2020

Last but by no means least, Spot the Reindeer by Francis De Andres also caught the attention of @LumixUK #WPYPeoplesChoice voters. How many reindeer can you spot camouflaged against the snowy backdrop of Svalbard?@NHM_WPY #HighlyCommended pic.twitter.com/DVBnBCqHeb — Natural History Museum (@NHM_London) February 12, 2020

The winning image will be displayed in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the museum until it closes on May 31, 2020.

