‘The stuff of actual nightmares’: Pikachu made from butter makes people uncomfortable

The colour of butter's did allow a close resemblance to the creature, but the black olives to create its nose, eyes and signature earmarks left people very uncomfortable.

This Pikachu made with butter is nothing but cute or delicious! (Source: @jaredlholt/ Twitter)

From anime shows to online games, from soft toys to films — Pokemon’s Pikachu remains one of the most popular characters around the world. The fictional yellow rodent-like creature is celebrated across the globe not just for its powerful electrical abilities but also its cuteness. However, when a man came across Pikachu made of butter on the streets of Turkey, he was not sure what to make of it.

Many artists have taken the liberty to give a makeover or recreate the popular Japenese character, but this buttery creation has left many people horrified on Twitter.

The colour of butter’s did allow a close resemblance to the creature, but the black olives to create its nose, eyes and signature earmarks left people very uncomfortable. And if this was not enough, the creative chef at the roadside food stall added the pink hue to Pikachu’s cheeks and tongue using salami!

“This is a Pikachu made of butter that I saw in Istanbul. I cannot stop thinking about it,” Twitter user Jared Holt wrote while sharing the photo of the ‘artwork’ he found in one of Istiklal Street’s baked savouries kiosks.

As the tweet garnered a lot of attention, mostly for the wrong reasons, people were depressed and scared. While some shared shocked Pikachu GIFs to express how they feel, others couldn’t stop cracking punny jokes about it.

Sample these:

What do you think of this Pikachu? Do you like it?

