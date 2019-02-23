‘The stuff of actual nightmares’: Pikachu made from butter makes people uncomfortable

From anime shows to online games, from soft toys to films — Pokemon’s Pikachu remains one of the most popular characters around the world. The fictional yellow rodent-like creature is celebrated across the globe not just for its powerful electrical abilities but also its cuteness. However, when a man came across Pikachu made of butter on the streets of Turkey, he was not sure what to make of it.

Many artists have taken the liberty to give a makeover or recreate the popular Japenese character, but this buttery creation has left many people horrified on Twitter.

The colour of butter’s did allow a close resemblance to the creature, but the black olives to create its nose, eyes and signature earmarks left people very uncomfortable. And if this was not enough, the creative chef at the roadside food stall added the pink hue to Pikachu’s cheeks and tongue using salami!

“This is a Pikachu made of butter that I saw in Istanbul. I cannot stop thinking about it,” Twitter user Jared Holt wrote while sharing the photo of the ‘artwork’ he found in one of Istiklal Street’s baked savouries kiosks.

This is a Pikachu made of butter that I saw in Istanbul. I cannot stop thinking about it. pic.twitter.com/iT8PEcGCZK — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) February 21, 2019

As the tweet garnered a lot of attention, mostly for the wrong reasons, people were depressed and scared. While some shared shocked Pikachu GIFs to express how they feel, others couldn’t stop cracking punny jokes about it.

Sample these:

The eyes were so bad. I thought if I fixed them, everything would be okay. I was wrong pic.twitter.com/Rn6akFccXf — Matt Serrano (@Matt_Hatter1998) February 22, 2019

blocked and reported — Saleem Rashid (@spudowiar) February 22, 2019

That is a creepy pickachu.. They are supposed to be cute! — Trui (@TruiOnTwitch) February 21, 2019

I will never see Pikachu like before 😑 https://t.co/EMIMcGiaLb — Evifad (@evifad) February 22, 2019

Oh no… Now I’ll have nightmares for a week — Y三V三N (@kireyeven) February 22, 2019

Your false gods are helpless in its presence. https://t.co/0eMHiuCULx — Amanda Quraishi (@ImTheQ) February 22, 2019

same but I saw it now you gotta see it too — nikukurin @ Ozine Fest (@nikuririn) February 22, 2019

In case you were wondering what will haunt my dreams tonight, here it is… https://t.co/PEu18ZXtxr — Star Farts (@Techno_Grandpa) February 22, 2019

I’ve never been so terrified of something in my life. — ann (@arcasian) February 21, 2019

What do you think of this Pikachu? Do you like it?