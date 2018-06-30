This photo of Diego Maradona celebrating at FIFA World Cup 2018 set desi memes in motion

Follow Us:
Saturday, June 30, 2018
A photo from the match of Diego Maradona celebrating has caught the attention of meme-makers on Twitter and particularly of the desi ones and they can’t stop relating it to situations.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 30, 2018 5:44:38 pm
diego maradona, fifa world cup 2018, russia football world, maradone world cup, maradona argentina match, maradona celebration, maradona messi goal celebration, indian express, funny news, sports news Desi Twitter users celebrated no-match Friday of FIFA World Cup 2018 with this viral photo of Diego Maradona. (Source: Twitter)
Despite retiring from professional football more than 20 years ago, Argentine legend Diego Maradona has the Internet hooked to him during the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Argentinian veteran, who led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title, has been passionately supporting his home country from the stands and more than often in the past 15 days emotions got better of him. From his disappointment to angry celebrations, all caught the eyes of not only the shutterbugs and camera crew at the stadium but also of people online.

And while we were still not over his sultry dance moves in celebrations with a Nigerian supporter in Argentina’s previous match or the Wakanda pose after Lionel Messi scored a goal to give his team a lead, another photo of him is going viral. A photo of the legend celebrating has caught the attention of meme-makers on Twitter and particularly of the desi ones and they can’t stop relating it to situations.

And as you wait for the Argentina vs France epic battle in World Cup’s knockout stage, here are some hilarious memes to take you through the day.

Check out some of the memes here:

The last match was also scary as Maradona needed medical attention after Argentina’s exhaustive win. Luckily, the star is doing well and hopefully we’ll get to see him cheering for his team again tonight.

Live Blog
