This photo of a ‘sad’ bulldog amid lockdown is breaking hearts online

While the forced isolation and social distancing amid the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak may be a problem in itself for many people, it seems like the lack of interaction has also affected a dog in the US.

A photograph of the English bulldog, which has gone viral on social media, shows the unhappy canine watching people from his balcony in Atlanta.

“Big Poppa has been so sad today, I think he misses playing with the kids in the building. He just watches them from the patio,” tweeted his owner Rashida Ellis while sharing the picture.

Big Poppa has been so sad today, I think he miss playing with the kids in the building. He just watches them from the patio pic.twitter.com/gVooqvZ5oI — Rae Elle (@RaeElle) April 22, 2020

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on social media, prompting many owners to post pictures of their own unhappy pets. “Rosie is the same. She does not understand why people won’t pet her,” tweeted a user while sharing a photo of her dog.

Larry the newbie is 9months and wants to say hi to #bigpoppa pic.twitter.com/SmYZApRU1A — Nicky (@darlinNicky) April 22, 2020

here’s a flower for Big Poppa, I hope it makes him feel better 🥺 pic.twitter.com/a9OWMfkZVe — 𝖕𝖆𝖛𝖑𝖔𝖛 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖈𝖔𝖗𝖌𝖎 🐶 (@PAVGOD) April 22, 2020

Same energy from my girl, Large Marge. pic.twitter.com/hFhEPByz4Z — Micah Halfwolf (@AyeTeach) April 22, 2020

gertie just wants out of this isolation prison pic.twitter.com/69B2Pv0v7Y — k🍄e🌻s🍉 (@kthlnsmth) April 22, 2020

Rosie is the same. She does not understand why people won’t pet her. pic.twitter.com/tk4uRLCOYC — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) April 22, 2020

