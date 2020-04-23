Follow Us:
Thursday, April 23, 2020
This photo of a ‘sad’ bulldog amid lockdown is breaking hearts online

A photograph of the English bulldog, which has gone viral on social media, features the unhappy canine watching people from his home in Atlanta.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 23, 2020 3:25:34 pm
covid-19, coronavirus, sad dog viral, sad dog amid lockdown, unhappy dog, dog, viral dogs ‘Rosie is the same. She does not understand why people won’t pet her,’ tweeted a user while sharing a photo of her dog.

While the forced isolation and social distancing amid the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak may be a problem in itself for many people, it seems like the lack of interaction has also affected a dog in the US.

A photograph of the English bulldog, which has gone viral on social media, shows the unhappy canine watching people from his balcony in Atlanta.

“Big Poppa has been so sad today, I think he misses playing with the kids in the building. He just watches them from the patio,” tweeted his owner Rashida Ellis while sharing the picture.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on social media, prompting many owners to post pictures of their own unhappy pets. “Rosie is the same. She does not understand why people won’t pet her,” tweeted a user while sharing a photo of her dog.

