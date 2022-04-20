scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
This person bumped into their bed frame and went viral on TikTok

TikToker Kate Bridges went viral after bumping against her bed frame while shooting an OOTD video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 20, 2022 5:47:54 pm
Woman goes viral after bumping against her bedframe, Katey Bridges tik tok, TikTok viral, viral video, Indian ExpressKatey Bridges’s video has amassed almost 10 million views on TikTok.

Katey Bridges, a 26-year-old woman from Texas in America, never thought that one of her random videos would go viral. However, that’s exactly what happened when she posted a short clip in which she bumps against a corner of her bed frame.

In the now-viral clip, one can see Bridges trying to set her phone camera at a low angle. Then as she gets up and tries to strike a pose (seemingly to show her outfit), her waist bumps against a sharp corner of her bed frame. As a response, she flinches in pain and exclaims “Ah!” before reaching for her phone and closing it with her pained face coming into the frame.

Bobby Deol reacts to his viral memes: 'Sorry, Aishwarya Rai, Bobby got swabby'

While sharing the outfit of the day (OOTD) video earlier this week, Bridges wrote, “Just trying to show my fit off but the good lord had other plans”.

Soon the video blew up on TikTok and within days it has racked up millions of likes with people commenting how they found the short clip hilarious. As of Wednesday, the video has over 9.3 million views. The clip is also being used in several TikTok duet videos, in which people are adding Bridges’ video alongside their songs and even piano covers.

 

While talking about her video’s unexpected success, Bridges told the Daily Dot, “It’s been absolutely insane! I had no idea that me hurting myself would go viral. I absolutely love all of the duets and comments. People are so creative and funny. Just a simple outfit of the day video, gone wrong”.

Bridges’ viral fame shows how even the most random things can go viral on the internet, thanks to the sense of humour of netizens.

