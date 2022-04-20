This person bumped into their bed frame and went viral on TikTok

Katey Bridges, a 26-year-old woman from Texas in America, never thought that one of her random videos would go viral. However, that’s exactly what happened when she posted a short clip in which she bumps against a corner of her bed frame.

In the now-viral clip, one can see Bridges trying to set her phone camera at a low angle. Then as she gets up and tries to strike a pose (seemingly to show her outfit), her waist bumps against a sharp corner of her bed frame. As a response, she flinches in pain and exclaims “Ah!” before reaching for her phone and closing it with her pained face coming into the frame.

While sharing the outfit of the day (OOTD) video earlier this week, Bridges wrote, “Just trying to show my fit off but the good lord had other plans”.

Soon the video blew up on TikTok and within days it has racked up millions of likes with people commenting how they found the short clip hilarious. As of Wednesday, the video has over 9.3 million views. The clip is also being used in several TikTok duet videos, in which people are adding Bridges’ video alongside their songs and even piano covers.

I’m sorry about the pain you felt at that moment but the videos that have come from are downright hilarious. 🤣 — – Miebaka Joshua. (@SheikMouJabaa) April 19, 2022

This is my personal favorite pic.twitter.com/yaVffShun6 — Qu1verSec (@Qu1verSec) April 18, 2022

This is the funniest one 😭 pic.twitter.com/xPUkvF1Sxz — Sadé S (@_Shar__) April 18, 2022

idk if this one will be as funny to y’all as it is to me, but i hollered 🤣 pic.twitter.com/A8Pe6hx8F9 — Da’Shaun | they/them (@DaShaunLH) April 18, 2022

The best one IMO pic.twitter.com/hTp3tVha7o — Seun (@seunisking) April 18, 2022

Not Yall Missing This One 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LExlpXgt5p — Bratty & Reckless 🗣👑 (@ocpettygodking) April 18, 2022

While talking about her video’s unexpected success, Bridges told the Daily Dot, “It’s been absolutely insane! I had no idea that me hurting myself would go viral. I absolutely love all of the duets and comments. People are so creative and funny. Just a simple outfit of the day video, gone wrong”.

I know pawpaw would’ve been going crazy about my video going viral.. really wish he was here to see it. 🥲 — Kate (@kateybridges) April 18, 2022

Bridges’ viral fame shows how even the most random things can go viral on the internet, thanks to the sense of humour of netizens.