Watch: This owl is reminding netizens of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic pose

Monday, February 08, 2021
Tweeted with the caption 'Marilyn Monrowl', the 37-second clip shows an owl standing on top of an electronic appliance while its feathers are being blown upwards.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 8, 2021 6:00:54 pm
Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Monroe iconic shot, Marilyn Monroe iconic dress moment, own viral video, owl funny clips, trending, indian express, indian express newsViewed over 3 lakh times, the video has caught netizens' fancy, and inspired quite a few jokes.

Marilyn Monroe captivated the hearts of many when she flirtatiously posed over a subway grate, as her white dress fluttered in the air. Interestingly, an owl seems to have managed to perfectly mimic the scene.

Monroe’s pose, shot in the year 1954 for the American comedy film ‘The Seven Year Itch’, is considered to be one of the most iconic moments in the cinematic universe. Over the years, many have tried to replicate the posture but have failed to match the charisma of the American actor.

However, a video shared by @ok_girlfriend on Twitter features an owl somehow reminding netizens of the scene. Tweeted with the caption “Marilyn Monrowl”, the 37-second clip shows an owl standing on top of an electronic appliance while its feathers are being blown upwards.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over 3 lakh times, the video has caught netizens’ fancy, and inspired quite a few jokes. Here, take a look at some of the many responses to the viral clip.

