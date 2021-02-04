‘What sorcery is this’: Optical illusion of a ‘man’ running into snow has netizens confused

Many thought it was neither a man nor a dog but a bear coming out of the trail.

Puzzles and optical illusions create quite a buzz online. Currently, photo of a ‘man’ running into the snow has got everyone talking.

In a photo shared by journalist Nicholas Thompson on Twitter, a figure is seen amid an snow-covered stretch surrounded by huge trees. At a first glance, it seems that a huge man is running into the path towards the woods.

However, on a closer inspection, people spotted it’s not a human, but an animal covered with snow!

“An optical illusion for tonight. First you see a man running into the snow … and then …” Thompson wrote while sharing the image that got over 51,000 likes in a few hours, leaving many amused online.

An optical illusion for tonight. First you see a man running into the snow … and then … pic.twitter.com/R9Lj1mlR5X — nxthompson (@nxthompson) February 4, 2021

In case you are wondering what it really is — it’s a black poodle covered in snow flakes.

The white flakes on the dog’s black coat got many confused who thought it to be a man wearing a sweatshirt, while the huge silhouette made others think it’s Bigfoot. Many commented on the image, saying the image blew their mind, while others said they seriously thought it was a man or some even thought it was a bear.

Here’s how netizens reacted to it.

