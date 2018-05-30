Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Fond of optical illusions? This viral picture has left Twitterati dazed and confused

After Yanny or Laurel, now the recent to spark a debate has been a picture, rather an optical illusion. It is of a man standing and a woman hugging him from behind, but it is perhaps the way they are standing or the way it was clicked, it looks the other way round.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 30, 2018 8:17:00 pm
optical illusion, man sitting girl standing viral photo, optical illusion twitter, man standing girl sitting optical illusion, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Who do you think is standing and who is sitting? (Source: boom_likean808)
Related News

Once in a while an audio clip, colour of a dress or sandals end up perplexing and confounding people on social media. Only recently people on the Internet were divided in their opinion on whether they heard Yanny or Laurel in an audio clip, now the recent to spark a debate has been a picture, rather an optical illusion. It is of a man standing and a woman hugging him from behind, but it is perhaps the way they are standing or the way it was clicked, it looks the other way round and cracking this is driving people on social media crazy. We are not joking that the picture confuses you the moment you think you cracked it.

This is the picture. 

ALSO READ | Forget ‘Yanny or Laurel’, ‘Green Needle or Brainstorm’ is the newest obsession; Twitterati can’t hear it any more

This has really confused people on social media. While some resolutely believe that it is the girl who is sitting, others have tried to outline the photograph to make it easier for the rest. Some even posted similar pictures of themselves. While one wrote, “I see it now! but I still can’t unsee it the other way around!” another wrote, “He’s sitting in the chair with the red on. The woman is leaning into his shoulder from behind him. It took me a minute.”

ALSO READ | ‘Yanny or Laurel?’: Did this viral audio clip CONFUSE you? Read these explanations on Twitter

Here are some of the reactions.

Could you figure it out? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now