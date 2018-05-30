Fond of optical illusions? This viral picture has left Twitterati dazed and confused

Who do you think is standing and who is sitting? (Source: boom_likean808) Who do you think is standing and who is sitting? (Source: boom_likean808)

Once in a while an audio clip, colour of a dress or sandals end up perplexing and confounding people on social media. Only recently people on the Internet were divided in their opinion on whether they heard Yanny or Laurel in an audio clip, now the recent to spark a debate has been a picture, rather an optical illusion. It is of a man standing and a woman hugging him from behind, but it is perhaps the way they are standing or the way it was clicked, it looks the other way round and cracking this is driving people on social media crazy. We are not joking that the picture confuses you the moment you think you cracked it.

This is the picture.

At first i thought he was wearing the heels pic.twitter.com/GSqurm3AcE — cj Fentroy (@Boom_likean808) May 24, 2018

ALSO READ | Forget ‘Yanny or Laurel’, ‘Green Needle or Brainstorm’ is the newest obsession; Twitterati can’t hear it any more

This has really confused people on social media. While some resolutely believe that it is the girl who is sitting, others have tried to outline the photograph to make it easier for the rest. Some even posted similar pictures of themselves. While one wrote, “I see it now! but I still can’t unsee it the other way around!” another wrote, “He’s sitting in the chair with the red on. The woman is leaning into his shoulder from behind him. It took me a minute.”

ALSO READ | ‘Yanny or Laurel?’: Did this viral audio clip CONFUSE you? Read these explanations on Twitter

Here are some of the reactions.

I see it now! 🤦🏽‍♂️😂 but I still can’t unsee it the other way around! 😂 — TJ (@TonyHugginsJr) May 25, 2018

Yo can see she’s resting her head on his shoulder pic.twitter.com/581a1Uk4ti — ωσℓνєz ℓєα∂єя (@Reactivables) May 25, 2018

Laurel and Yanny out here gettin along — Brandon (@TheBrandonLeigh) May 25, 2018

He’s sitting in the chair with the red on. The woman is leaning into his shoulder from behind him. It took me a minute… — DC (@PolitiGay_vmGSM) May 25, 2018

I would of never got it 😂 pic.twitter.com/X0p4y8kHLP — Daniela 🖤🌹 (@lunaa_0216) May 26, 2018

Could you figure it out? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd