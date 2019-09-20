‘Puppy love’: This maternity photoshoot of two French Bulldogs is melting hearts online

As more and more would-be parents opt for maternity photoshoots to welcome their unborn child, there’s is a craze to make it unique and adorable all at the same time. And one such photoshoot of Cozette & Boudreaux from El Campo, Texas is winning the internet. Wondering why? Well, it’s because the sweet couple is a pair of French Bulldogs!

Yes, the cute couple posed in an adorable ‘What to expect when you’re expecting’ photoshoot and the results are heartwarming. Decked in a tutu, the mom, two-year-old Cozette’s photoshoot went viral online, after their photographer, Cristal Malek of Cristal Malek Photography shared the images online.

“And they call it puppy love,” the professional photographer wrote on Facebook. According to local KTRK, Malek has experience photographing dogs, but this was her first canine maternity shoot.

The dogparent Crystal Canion said her French bulldogs randomly bred together and she wanted to capture the pregnancy in a beautiful way. The cute would-be parents posed in front of a “we’re pregnant” sign, sealing it with a kiss, while in another photo the pooch is seen reading a book on pregnancy.

“Cozette loves to get dressed up and be fancy. She was just ecstatic. She loved all the different looks,” Malek told ABC News about her unique maternity photoshoot experience.

“The second the camera came out, Boudreaux posed the entire time,” Canion told InsideEdition. “He poses for all of his pictures, even when I take them at home.”

While Boudreaux knows what it takes to pose and create a magic on screen, their mother said that Cozette is the boss around the house of all four of dogs. “She keeps all these boys in line,” Canion added.

As the world fell in love with the parents, the couple welcomed three little girls and Malek went back to capture the newborns.

In case you are in love with them already and want to keep up with all the baby updates, the star couple now also has their own Instagram account.