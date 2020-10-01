‘This made me cry’: Woman pens obituary for pet dog, post leaves netizens emotional

When Charlie, who was diagnosed with cancer, died after a five-month battle with the disease on September 13, Hammett was lest devastated by the loss

For most owners, the pain of losing their pet is no less than that of losing a family member. Sallie Gregory-Hammett, who was left heartbroken after the demise of her first dog, Charlie, a golden retriever, decided to pen down an obituary for her canine friend.

“Everyone who knew me knew Charlie,” the 30-year-old told USA today. “He was just the happiest dog. He had a lot of personality,” she added. According to the news website, Hammett was 23 when she decided to adopt the golden retriever while moving on to a new city.

However, when Charlie died after a five-month battle with cancer on September 13, Hammett was devastated by the loss and decided to write an obituary for him, the HuffingtonPost reported.

“I’ve always loved writing, and when Charlie passed it was just so overwhelming that I needed to do something cathartic,” she told the news website.

I wrote my dog an obituary because of course I did. He was the best boy. pic.twitter.com/FKmqeivtq9 — Sallie Hammett (@SallieGHammett) September 22, 2020

In the obit, Hammett wrote about all the things that Charlie cherished, such as car rides, eating bananas, chasing squirrels, and more.

“He was good at a lot of things, but he was best at unconditional love. He taught everyone he met about loving people, and always seeing the good in everyone,” read the obituary, which was also shared on her Twitter account. The obituary was shared along with a caption, “I wrote my dog an obituary because of course, I did. He was the best boy.”

Hammett concluded her memorial by writing that Charlie would be “forever missed and remembered forever”, but he left behind his force love. Hammett also requested people to give “all your pups some extra love in honor of Charlie” instead of flowers.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on several social media platforms, with many left emotional after reading the obituary.

Thank you for this. I had to say goodbye to her yesterday and I’m heart broken. pic.twitter.com/SBHRSxMgRe — Leigh Peltier (@Phat50chick) September 23, 2020

Charlie lived an amazing life, thanks to you, and he showed how happy he was through his unconditional love fo you and your family. Although he’s left this mortal plane, I’m sure he won’t be too far away, and will visit from time to time, like my beautiful Bramble does.🐾💕🌈❤️ pic.twitter.com/MMIDgFxEAl — Manda (@Mindyois) September 23, 2020

This made me cry, so true. — Lynne Bailey (@LynneBailey54) September 23, 2020

