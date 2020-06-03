scorecardresearch
COVID19

‘This made me cry’: Video of nurse reuniting with her kids after 2 months leaves netizens emotional

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 3, 2020 3:20:18 pm
nurse unites with children, mother daughter reunion, UK medic, Suzie Vaughan, lockdown, covid 19, coronavirus, In the 45-second clip, Vaughan can be seen sneaking behind her daughters while they are sitting on the couch.

As healthcare workers continue to be at the forefront in the battle against Covid-19, many have been isolated from their families to avoid transmission of the infection. However, when Suzie Vaughan, a medic from the UK, was finally able to reunite with her daughters after being apart for over nine weeks, a video of the heartwarming reunion left netizens emotional.

Taking to Twitter, the video was shared by Vaughan’s sister Charlotte, with whom the two girls were staying. “Here are the girls being reunited with Mummy after 9 weeks of being away so she could help save lives,” tweeted Charlotte while sharing the clip.

In the 45-second clip, Vaughan can be seen sneaking behind her daughters while they are sitting on the couch, catching them unawares. Moments later, one of the two girl turns around and is ecstatic to see her mother.

Watch the video here:

With over 2 million views, the post has been flooded with comments. While many were left emotional after watching the video, others had encouraging words for the the nurse for her service.

