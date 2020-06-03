‘This made me cry’: Video of nurse reuniting with her kids after 2 months leaves netizens emotional

In the 45-second clip, Vaughan can be seen sneaking behind her daughters while they are sitting on the couch. In the 45-second clip, Vaughan can be seen sneaking behind her daughters while they are sitting on the couch.

As healthcare workers continue to be at the forefront in the battle against Covid-19, many have been isolated from their families to avoid transmission of the infection. However, when Suzie Vaughan, a medic from the UK, was finally able to reunite with her daughters after being apart for over nine weeks, a video of the heartwarming reunion left netizens emotional.

Taking to Twitter, the video was shared by Vaughan’s sister Charlotte, with whom the two girls were staying. “Here are the girls being reunited with Mummy after 9 weeks of being away so she could help save lives,” tweeted Charlotte while sharing the clip.

In the 45-second clip, Vaughan can be seen sneaking behind her daughters while they are sitting on the couch, catching them unawares. Moments later, one of the two girl turns around and is ecstatic to see her mother.

Just in case you missed it. Here’s the girls being reunited with Mummy after 9 weeks of being away so she could help save lives. Please feel free to share x pic.twitter.com/KhPGNAqwD8 — Charlotte Savage  (@Lottsoflove21) June 2, 2020

With over 2 million views, the post has been flooded with comments. While many were left emotional after watching the video, others had encouraging words for the the nurse for her service.

I have the absolute pleasure of working with this fabulous ODP and the amount of tears in the break room as we saw this video was immense. — Sophie Lilley (@SophieLLilley) June 2, 2020

God bless you for the sacrifice you made. — OfficialTigersUltras (@Tigersultras) June 2, 2020

This made me cry not seen my sons or grankids in 10 weeks 😭❤️💐 — tactical_blonde #backto60🕷#girlyswot 🕷1953🕷 (@Tactical_blonde) June 2, 2020

What a star that lady is….the kids reactions is great, I’m sure I’ve got something in my eyes 😢👏👏😀 — David McBride (@davemc45) June 2, 2020

It’s lovely to see but does make me think about the psychological effects on younger children of being parted from their parents for so long! It made my teary eyed too! 😢😢😢 — Caroline Low (@SheepFanFaeEly) June 2, 2020

Beautiful..that’s love — Ceri vaughan (@vaughan_ceri) June 2, 2020

