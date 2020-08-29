‘Ingenious’: This password for free WiFi has netizens laughing out loud

The poster put up in Search Results Web results North Beach, San Francisco has started a laughing riot worldwide. (Pablo Rochat/ Instagram)

In today’s internet era, we are hardwired to ask the inevitable question when travelling to a new place: “What’s the WiFi password?” Asking this commonplace question, in his hyper-connected world, comes quite naturally to most of us. So, one thoughtful person decided to share his password with his neighbours, albeit with a twist.

Pablo Rochat, a digital creative artist based in San Francisco, U.S, is known for his unusually humorous work that often take internet by storm. Recently, he pasted a poster on a wall saying ‘Free Wifi’ in big bold letters to draw attention. But once people tried to get close to view the details, they got the network named “Goodluck” and the password extending so long that they had to take a couple of steps to read it completely.

While many thought it was “amazing” and it could actually work provided they took a panoramic shot and and read it through OCR, others weren’t quite convinced. It must be noted that while the shortest password allowed with WPA2 is eight characters long, the longest one can be up to 63 characters long, which in this case breaches the limit and must be a prank.

However, if the artist simply wanted to see if people fall for it or not, then he achieved his goal it as he later shared another video of a person trying to scan the password while passing the wall.

People were left in splits seeing the excessively long password and many had funny and sarcastic responses to it.

This is not the first time that Rochat’s post went viral. Known for his quirky posters and viral marketing stunts, Rochat took social media by storm last year when he pranked citizens by sticking airpod stickers on the ground to make them believe the expensive device had been dropped by mistake.

