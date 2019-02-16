This kid’s letter arguing why he didn’t do his homework is winning the Internet

There has been a lot of debate on whether students should be given homework. While some parents and teachers argue that it is for their all-round development, others believe it causes too much burden on little ones who should get more time to play and enjoy themselves. Well, shouldn’t we ask students what they think?

A little boy in California decided to fight his own case and put forward arguments telling his teacher why there should be no homework. Now his answers are going viral, winning hearts online.

In the lengthy letter, Little Edward Emmanuel Cortez (Eddie) explained that he didn’t like doing school work during the weekend as weekends are meant to be stress-free. He further argued that the homework makes him “mad and unhappy”.

Using real examples, he added, “The real world jobs don’t give you homework unless you’re a boss or teacher.” Deeming homework “not useful”, he declared the “case closed”!

So my cousin and his wife got an email from their sons teacher. He didn’t do his hw so she asked him to write a paper saying why he didn’t do his hw and this is what she got…😂🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/2eDh2IgB9X — Lydia (@_Lyddz) February 14, 2019

Little Eddie’s letter, written without any inhibitions, has garnered a lot of love and appreciation online.

The no nonsense straightforwardness is goals https://t.co/Sfr1dsa3W6 — AJ ⚡ (@aj_sci) February 16, 2019

This kid was me at school but he was actually brave enough to say it 😂 https://t.co/W8QOqHfuSK — Nicci (@nicconner) February 16, 2019

he got a point 🤷🏽‍♀️💯 https://t.co/HTylcfumIF — fran 🎢 (@sranpenn) February 16, 2019

I quite freaked out coz i thought my mom’s already on twitter!! Owgadd HAHAHA https://t.co/yAIK5dKqyL — jejeRon (@kapppeeee) February 16, 2019

I aspire to be like this kid. https://t.co/MQcW4pHMjx — Alyssa Swiftie 💋 (@alyssajanae13) February 16, 2019

“I do what make me happy because I want to be happy” can’t blame the kid. — Barry McCockiner (@SportsTalkBarry) February 15, 2019

Me as the teacher pic.twitter.com/98O9mLKmxg — Do me a favor, don't do me no favors (@RealFakeShanti) February 14, 2019

I’m not a boss or teacher and I’m bringing work home. This kid got me reevaluating my circumstances. pic.twitter.com/YgbWjArLVr — Jawnerys Targaryen (@ajawnhasnoname) February 14, 2019

😁😁😁 “The court rules in favor in the case of student vs homework”

A lawyer in the making😀 — Indira mayisela (@artindira) February 14, 2019

His teacher reading that while reevaluating her own life: pic.twitter.com/1c8eVdYO7f — ✨🌺 A. (@AnthaHK) February 14, 2019

If I was the teacher I wouldn’t even know what to say, shit….if that was my son I wouldn’t know what to say😂 THE KID AINT WRONG!! — LINDSEY (@MiSSLiNDZO) February 14, 2019

He put his whole government name on this and is willing to be the face of the class action suit. We don’t deserve him, but we’re glad he’s here. — Barbara Grandberry (@lenetra806) February 14, 2019