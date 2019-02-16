This kid’s letter arguing why he didn’t do his homework is winning the Internet

Toggle Menu
A little boy in California decided to fight his own case and put forward arguments telling his teacher why there should be no homework. Now his answers are going viral, winning hearts online.

In the lengthy letter, Eddie explained that he didn’t like doing school work during the weekend because weekends are meant to be stress-free.

There has been a lot of debate on whether students should be given homework. While some parents and teachers argue that it is for their all-round development, others believe it causes too much burden on little ones who should get more time to play and enjoy themselves. Well, shouldn’t we ask students what they think?

In the lengthy letter, Little Edward Emmanuel Cortez (Eddie) explained that he didn’t like doing school work during the weekend as weekends are meant to be stress-free. He further argued that the homework makes him “mad and unhappy”.

Using real examples, he added, “The real world jobs don’t give you homework unless you’re a boss or teacher.” Deeming homework “not useful”, he declared the “case closed”!

Little Eddie’s letter, written without any inhibitions, has garnered a lot of love and appreciation online.

