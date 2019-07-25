‘This is what joy looks like’: Touching moment between footballer Carson Pickett and fan goes viral

Orlando Pride player Carson Pickett left netizens emotional after a heartwarming moment she shared with one of her fans went viral on social media. The picture featured Pickett, who is born without her left forearm, fist-bumping a little Joseph Tidd, who too suffering from the same condition.

The interaction between the two was later shared by the social media account of the little fan. “Staying up late this weekend was worth it when you get to cheer on @carson.pickett ! I love fist-bumping her. If you can’t tell she makes me smile, double chin and all!” read the caption of the post, which soon went viral leaving many moved.

Though the post on Tidd’s account was shared in June, the heartwarming picture gained traction again after his parents reposted the photograph on Twitter.

It did not take long for the post to go viral again, with many commenting on the “beautiful” picture. Some even called it the “best” sports photo of the year, Here are how netizens reacted to the photograph.

