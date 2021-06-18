‘This is so precious’: Man designs dress for girlfriend’s graduation, wins praise online

"Can we just appreciate that work?? Like omg, you look like a fairy, it's so gorgeous," wrote a user. (Source: @9eena/Twitter)

A man’s heartwarming gesture for his girlfriend has won praise online after she shared pictures of a dress he designed for her online. In a tweet, the user @9eena shared several pictures showcasing how her boyfriend sketched out the pattern, sourced the fabric and then finally stitched it all together to design a dress for her.

According to the tweet, the dress was made for the woman’s graduation. Once shared online, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral, which garnered over 3 lakh likes and 25,000 retweets.

Read the full post here:

While the viral post was flooded with netizens lauding the boyfriend for putting in all the extra efforts to make a dress for his partner’s graduation, some also seemed to find the gesture humorous.

“Can we just appreciate that work?? Like omg, you look like a fairy, it’s so gorgeous. He did an incredible job!” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

omg omg the cutest thing everrrrrrrr 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 — catalina (@cataleguisamo) June 16, 2021

Beautiful!!! This gives me princess Tiana from princess and the frog vibes!!!! — Saphira (@saphirapreciosa) June 15, 2021

this is so cute i— pic.twitter.com/YLTCqpHET0 — ray (@raygenevievee) June 15, 2021

he literally looks so happy in the last picture 😭😭😭😭 — kass 🍓🌛 (@kassandragut1) June 15, 2021