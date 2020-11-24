scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
An unexplained metal monolith in the US sparks comparisons with ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’

The helicopter was assisting in the counting of bighorn sheep when the helicopter spotted the monolith in the middle of rural Utah.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 24, 2020 6:43:14 pm
Utah, Metal monolith Utah, Utah metal monolith viral, twitter reactions,On circling back, the crew were able to locate the shiny, metal monolith amid the red rocks.

A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter spotted a mysterious monolith in the middle of a desert prompting plenty of comments on social media about its similarities with a scene from the iconic film 2001: A Space Odyssey.

The helicopter was assisting in the counting of bighorn sheep when the helicopter spotted the monolith in the middle of rural Utah, CNN reported.

“One of the biologists … spotted it, and we just happened to fly directly over the top of it,” pilot Bret Hutchings told CNN-affiliate KSL. “He was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, turn around, turn around!’ And I was like, ‘What.’ And he’s like, ‘There’s this thing back there — we’ve got to go look at it!'”

The crew were able to locate the undated shiny, metal monolith that is anywhere “between 10 and 12 feet high,” Hutchings said.

While the location wasn’t disclosed, the pilot said the monolith didn’t seem like it had dropped to the ground but “looked like it had been planted”.

“I’m assuming it’s some new wave artist or something or, you know, somebody that was a big (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) fan,” he said. The monoliths that appear in the iconic 1968 science fiction film were, however, black in colour.

The discovery sparked many reactions on social media with some saying it was the ‘finale’ for 2020.

