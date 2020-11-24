An unexplained metal monolith in the US sparks comparisons with ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’

On circling back, the crew were able to locate the shiny, metal monolith amid the red rocks.

A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter spotted a mysterious monolith in the middle of a desert prompting plenty of comments on social media about its similarities with a scene from the iconic film 2001: A Space Odyssey.

The helicopter was assisting in the counting of bighorn sheep when the helicopter spotted the monolith in the middle of rural Utah, CNN reported.

“One of the biologists … spotted it, and we just happened to fly directly over the top of it,” pilot Bret Hutchings told CNN-affiliate KSL. “He was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, turn around, turn around!’ And I was like, ‘What.’ And he’s like, ‘There’s this thing back there — we’ve got to go look at it!'”

The crew were able to locate the undated shiny, metal monolith that is anywhere “between 10 and 12 feet high,” Hutchings said.

Found in the barren Utah desert, a massive metal monolith standing 10-12 feet high. Currently no origin or source of the bizzare find. pic.twitter.com/LypDejq8j6 — Dulce Base Files (@dulcebasefiles) November 23, 2020

While the location wasn’t disclosed, the pilot said the monolith didn’t seem like it had dropped to the ground but “looked like it had been planted”.

“I’m assuming it’s some new wave artist or something or, you know, somebody that was a big (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) fan,” he said. The monoliths that appear in the iconic 1968 science fiction film were, however, black in colour.

The discovery sparked many reactions on social media with some saying it was the ‘finale’ for 2020.

Frankly an alien invasion would be welcome at this point. #2020 https://t.co/8zPl7FUjk8 — Slarti (@the_magrathean) November 24, 2020

a space odyssey was real life what we’re living in is just a rip off https://t.co/SjCg9quu3E — annie (@rosyIies) November 24, 2020

2020 just keeps getting stranger… https://t.co/OucRIs9PtL — Michael Simpson (@Michaels051001) November 24, 2020

I’ve seen this movie https://t.co/0hWOSrD29d — We’re all Team America (@marinerfanmatt) November 24, 2020

Render artifacts. 2020 has gotten a little out of control for the machines running the simulation. https://t.co/KrhToS0STN — Pete Keen (@zrail) November 24, 2020

Of course he found that thing now. It’s 2020. Dude should have kept on flying. This is not the year man. Not the year. — Todd Duvall (@toddduvallkw) November 24, 2020

