‘This is not Mars’: Sky turns ‘blood red’ in Indonesia, images go viral

A resident of Jambi province, Sumatra, who witnessed the red sky, told BBC that the haze "hurt her eyes and throat". Known as the Rayleigh scattering, the unusual occurrence has generated quite a buzz on social media, with many sharing pictures of the "blood red" sky.

Pictures and videos of a “blood red sky” over Indonesia have triggered panic among people after they went viral on social media. The phenomenon occurred due to the interaction of sunlight on particles from smoke in the air, Reuters reported.

While forest fires in the country is nothing new, often caused by slash-and-burn farming practices, the situation has aggravated due to El Nino — unusual winds that cause warm surface water from the equator to move east towards Central and South America.

