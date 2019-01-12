This is the latest optical illusion Netizens are obsessing over and it’s blowing people’s minds

Netizens love optical illusions and trying to solve the mystery behind them. The new year has begun with another discussion about a mind-boggling photo. The latest optical illusion that’s taking over the internet requires a little bit of effort to see. But here’s a tip: try shaking your head vigorously.

Dr Michelle Dickinson, a nanotech engineer and kite-surfer, posted the illusion on Twitter with the advice: “You can only see this optical illusion if you shake your head (I’m serious)”.

You can only see this optical illusion if you shake your head (I’m serious) 😂 pic.twitter.com/WhtZ1b0r4t — Dr Michelle Dickinson (@medickinson) January 10, 2019

So, users across the world are tilting and shaking their heads to try to decode the mystery. We’re left in splits as we imagine people seated at their office desks or travelling in a metro shaking their heads!

NSFW (because now you look like a crazy person). https://t.co/opZEbymIHm — Suzannah Benjamin (@zannahb) January 11, 2019

Here I am shaking my head like a crazy person at my work desk 😂🤣 — Neha (@NeyoTalks) January 10, 2019

Pretty sure this person is magic. Also I have a headache from shaking my head. https://t.co/D0bcPqNYTA — Nys (@AshfieldNyssa) January 10, 2019

It’s like looking at your food in the microwave https://t.co/L1Mdb65pKr — Ryan Roser (@ryanroser) January 10, 2019

Ok, so do I shake my head in the opposite direction to hide it 😂 — Henare Howard (@HenareHoward) January 11, 2019

Still don’t see it? Here are some other hacks to see what’s behind the monochromatic pinstripes.

Or you can shake your phone if you’re lazy as me😉 https://t.co/fjGM4XP0sB — Aquasurium (@Antheaanthemn) January 11, 2019

Wiggling your eyes from side to side also works (hard to say which one looks more silly…) https://t.co/0uB8H7SJiW — Monica Collier (@monicollier) January 11, 2019

This was fun: stare until the image goes away. Then get your eyes to track back and forth (I just held my finger up and moved it side to side in front of my phone). Image appears in your background vision! https://t.co/tgE9Ifz1gH — Russell Lee-Goldman (@rleegoldman) January 11, 2019

If you shake your phone it works too — Martin de Ruyter (@martinderuyter) January 10, 2019

Also works with a stationary head, but moving Twitter window. Looks less dorky too :-) — David Clegg (@delphijunkie) January 10, 2019

Not true, I can also see it by vibrating my eyes. https://t.co/8yWSzX0aKz — MrWulf (@MrBadWulf) January 10, 2019

Easier to angle your phone away sideways https://t.co/mUDf2my0V7 — Malcolm Rees-Francis (@Pno_nwa) January 10, 2019

Has it finally hit you? It’s blowing people’s minds, with many wanting to know how it works.

I am embarrassed to report that this actually works https://t.co/wKf3vfQNGp — Ruth de Haas🖋 (@RuthdeHaas) January 11, 2019

Can someone clever explain how/why this works!!! 🤓 https://t.co/coJoZeZHYh — Stephen Tai (@Drstephentai) January 11, 2019

I don’t know how you done it, it’s works. Interesting works.👍 https://t.co/o6LPZffIB7 — Black & White Poodle (@bwpoodle) January 11, 2019

I’ve seen a lot of optical illusions, but this is definitely the weirdest! https://t.co/d5Th34A8m7 — Henry Kenyon (@Henry_Kenyon) January 11, 2019

That’s wild! Where do you find these?? — Phil Wheeler (@Phil_Wheeler) January 11, 2019

Can’t believe I’ve been shaking my head for this… It worked though! And yes, shaking your phone is a better option… Tsssssskkk! — BoundlessConnections (@Bound2Connect) January 11, 2019

*Spoiler alert ahead*

If you still haven’t figured out what’s behind the stripes in the photo, it’s an image of an animal. Wondering what? Well, most have seen a cat. And some spotted it without even shaking their phone or head and are now wondering if they should be worried.

I shake my head and then my wife who did not shake her head says it’s a cat then laughs at me https://t.co/cWuioV60iT — John Newcomb (@john11boy) January 12, 2019

I saw it right away, without moving my head. The inside of the cat’s ears appear to have a slightly orange color.

I wonder what that says about the state of my eyes.. — Bond78 (@KCBono) January 12, 2019

Dude.. I see that cat WITHOUT SHAKING MY HEAD … should i be worried ? https://t.co/y8tjxoYbCj — Martin Smets (@MartinSmets) January 11, 2019