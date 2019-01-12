Toggle Menu
This is the latest optical illusion Netizens are obsessing over and it’s blowing people’s minds

The latest optical illusion that's taking over the internet requires a little bit of effort to see. But here's a tip: try shaking your head vigorously. 

If you are worried about shaking your head in public then there are other hacks too! (Source: @medickinson/ Twitter)

Netizens love optical illusions and trying to solve the mystery behind them. The new year has begun with another discussion about a mind-boggling photo. The latest optical illusion that’s taking over the internet requires a little bit of effort to see. But here’s a tip: try shaking your head vigorously.

Dr Michelle Dickinson, a nanotech engineer and kite-surfer, posted the illusion on Twitter with the advice: “You can only see this optical illusion if you shake your head (I’m serious)”.

So, users across the world are tilting and shaking their heads to try to decode the mystery. We’re left in splits as we imagine people seated at their office desks or travelling in a metro shaking their heads!

Still don’t see it? Here are some other hacks to see what’s behind the monochromatic pinstripes.

Has it finally hit you? It’s blowing people’s minds, with many wanting to know how it works.

*Spoiler alert ahead*

If you still haven’t figured out what’s behind the stripes in the photo, it’s an image of an animal. Wondering what? Well, most have seen a cat. And some spotted it without even shaking their phone or head and are now wondering if they should be worried.

