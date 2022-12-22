This is how men are protesting against Taliban’s ban on women from universities

The Taliban announced Tuesday they have banned women from pursuing education at universities with immediate effect. This sparked international condemnation and ignited protests in universities across Afghanistan.

Before this, the Taliban had in March had made a U-turn on signals all girls’ high schools would be opened, drawing criticism from many foreign governments.

On Wednesday, Pamir News shared videos reportedly taken at Kabul University. While sharing a shaky video, the media outlet wrote, “Kabul University female students are expelled from the university’s dormitory. Helpless students can be heard crying. #Afghanistan #Taliban”.

In the next series of tweets, videos showed men students walking out of their classrooms to express solidarity with their women counterparts.

While sharing a video that showed students in white coats leaving the classrooms as women stood on the sidelines, Pamir News wrote, “Male university students are abandoning & walking out of their exam in protest against Taliban’s decision to ban female students from university education. Several male professors have also resigned in protest so far. #Taliban #Afghanistan”.

Similar videos were shared from Nangarhar Medical Faculty in Jalalabad and Kandahar University where men staged walkouts and joined protests against the university’s education ban on women.

Commenting on one such video, a Twitter user wrote, “Educated women are kryptonite to fascism. The fascists will do anything to prevent women from being educated. The men who are walking out of exams are risking everything.”

Another person wrote, “Appalled by the banning of woman from being educated in Afghanistan. Well done male counterparts for supporting the females in this stance. Shame on the wrong doers in denouncing Islamic principles of justice and equality. Knowledge is power, it is a right for those who believe.”