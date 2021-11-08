‘We needed to get out’: Witness at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Concert pens down details of stampede

Amid the ongoing investigation into the stampede at rap star Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival, where at least eight were killed and several injured, an Instagram post by one of the attendees of the Houston concert has gone viral on social media.

In the post, Seanna Faith McCarty, who was among the 50,000 people attending the show, shared disturbing details about the evening.

“Within the first 30 seconds of the first song, people began to drown — in other people,” read her post that has garnered over one million likes since being shared online. “The rush of people became tighter and tighter. Breathing became something only a few were capable of. The rest were crushed or unable to breathe in the thick, hot air.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✦ Seanna ☾ (@seannafaith)

Caught in the situation, McCarty and her friend’s several attempts to leave the crowded place remained unsuccessful. “My friend began to gasp for breath and she told me we needed to get out. We tried. There was nowhere to go.”

Unable to leave, McCarty and her friend sought help from the security as people around them began screaming and shouting for help. “The screaming intensified as more people realised they couldn’t breathe. We begged security to help us, for the performer to see us and know something was wrong. No one came.”

Panic-stricken McCarty and her friend sensed the terror building around her. “We knew there was a very big chance some of us would not make it out alive.”

“There were people. Unconscious. Being trampled by every foot that slammed into the ground as each individual tried to keep themselves upright,” the post continued.

While McCarty and her friend failed to keep their balance, toppling again and again over the crowd, the duo was able to spot a cameraman on an elevated platform. He, however, ignored McCarty’s repeated call for help, the post claims. “I climbed the ladder and pointed to the hole, telling him people were dying,” she wrote. “He told me to get off the platform and continued filming. I screamed over and over again. He wouldn’t even look in the direction, so I pushed the camera so it pointed toward where I had just come from.”

McCarty climbed under the platform and called 911, where the operator informed her that a medical team was being called in. Eventually, McCarty bumped into two men wearing medical shirts and explained the situation to them.

“Those were the only ones working that were brave that night,” McCarty added in her post. “I had endless respect for those two men. We waited, the two girls and I, and watched people being thrown over the railing, people trying to escape the cage we had been in.”