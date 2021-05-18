‘This is epic’: Diver takes selfie with pufferfish, video leaves netizens amused

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 30,000 likes and has been flooded with netizens reacting to the pufferfish.

While photobombing is a common phenomenon, a diver in Australia was left feeling excited after she ended up taking an unexpected selfie with a curious pufferfish. A video of the incident was shared by Jules Casey on her social media page along with a caption that read, “I’m a lucky girl. A Pufferfish whispers sweet nothings in my ear.”

According to a DailyMail report, the underwater photographer Casey spotted the fish while she was diving near the Rye Pier in the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria.

In an interview with the website, Casey said that while she often comes across various species during her dives, she occasionally encounters “extremely friendly” ones like this pufferfish. “So, I decided to turn my camera around and capture this cute selfie of us,” she said.

Watch the video here:

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, the pufferfish is seen gazing into the GoPro as Casey attempts to click a selfie and remains by her side even as she turns her head to face the fish. Not scared that the fish would hurt her, Casey told the news website that they only attack if they feel threatened and this one looked pretty comfortable.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 30,000 likes and has been flooded with netizens reacting to the pufferfish.