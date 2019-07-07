Toggle Menu
‘It’s a simulation video,’ say netizens as Pakistan minister praises pilot for ‘narrow escape’

Once tweeted, it did not take long for the video to go viral. While many trolled the minister, others tried to guess the name of the game in the video clip. Here are some of the many reactions to the now deleted post.

The video feature an oil tanker blocking the runway as an aircraft is about to land. However, as the plane nears the vehicle, it instantly takes off.

While recently a Pakistani news anchor left netizens ROFL-ing after she confused Apple Inc with a fruit, this time a tweet by a Pakistani politician, sharing an animated video of an aircraft, has left people in splits.

Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, who is the secretary general of Pakistan Awami Tehreek, shared a simulation video in which a flight dramatically avoids collision with a fuel tanker while landing, mistaking it for a real-life incident that occurred.

“Narrow escape of an aircraft which could have ended in a great disaster. Miraculous save by the pilot’s presence of mind,” tweeted Gandapur, not realising that the clip was animated.

Once tweeted, it did not take long for the video to go viral. While many trolled the minister, others tried to guess the name of the game in the video clip.

