This Indonesian teenager survived seven weeks adrift at sea in a fishing hut

An Indonesian teenager was rescued after surviving 49 days adrift at sea in a ‘rompong’, a floating fish trap that does not support paddles or engine. According to a BBC report, Aldi Novel Adilang, 18, who was 125 km off the Indonesian coast in mid-July, was left stranded when heavy winds snapped the moorings of the fishing hut he was employed at. The young boy ended up thousands of kilometres from away near Guam, where he was finally rescued by a Panamanian vessel.

Watch the rescue of the boy here:

This is the exact, heart-stopping moment they pulled 19-year old Aldi Adilang from the water – after being stranded for 49 days at sea. pic.twitter.com/x3rFOUDxbf — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) September 25, 2018

Adilang was rescued around 1,200 miles from his original location and returned to Indonesia earlier this month an NBC report stated. The boy was employed since the age of 16 as a lamplighter. “I was on the raft for one month and 18 days. My food ran out after the first week,” Adilang told the American news company. When it didn’t rain for days, he said: “I had to soak my clothes in the sea, then I squeezed and drank the water.”

Adilang told the news company that though the raft was anchored with ropes, friction had caused them to snap. Adilang said he never thought he would meet his parents again. Though the teen’s father Alfian Adilang is overjoyed by the boy’s return, however, he is angry with the employer.

