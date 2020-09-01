scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 01, 2020
This idea of a reality show where billionaires live on minimum wage has netizens hooked

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 1, 2020 8:01:39 pm
While there is no dearth of reality shows that keep the audience hooked, a Twitter user has come up with an interesting concept for a new reality show that will features billionaires switching lives with their lowest-paid employee and netizens are impressed.

“Okay, hear me out… a reality show where billionaire CEOs have to live off of their lowest-paid employee’s salary for a month,” tweeted Eva Marie Luter.

It did not take long for Luter’s tweet to go viral, with many approving of the idea and promising to watch such a show.

Some also tweeted that a self-made billionaire won’t take much time to double the money and be rich again. However, a few users also pointed out that this idea was not new and has been doing the rounds on social media since 2016.

