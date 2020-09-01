This idea of a reality show where billionaires live on minimum wage has netizens hooked

It did not take long for Luter's tweet to go viral with many approving of the idea and promising to watch such a show.

While there is no dearth of reality shows that keep the audience hooked, a Twitter user has come up with an interesting concept for a new reality show that will features billionaires switching lives with their lowest-paid employee and netizens are impressed.

“Okay, hear me out… a reality show where billionaire CEOs have to live off of their lowest-paid employee’s salary for a month,” tweeted Eva Marie Luter.

ok hear me out….a reality show where billionaire CEOs have to live off of their lowest-paid employee’s salary for a month — eva ☻ (@evamarieluter) August 30, 2020

It did not take long for Luter’s tweet to go viral, with many approving of the idea and promising to watch such a show.

Some also tweeted that a self-made billionaire won’t take much time to double the money and be rich again. However, a few users also pointed out that this idea was not new and has been doing the rounds on social media since 2016.

Brilliant! That’s a show I would actually watch. https://t.co/zo5HO8subR — Lori Thibault (@schmoopgirl) September 1, 2020

I like this idea, someone make this happen pls https://t.co/YhuMWIqhSU — Dora Alvarez¹²⁷ BLM (@ddominguez127) September 1, 2020

The best, highly recommend and I would definitely watch!🙌🏼 https://t.co/wd79p994Ly — 𝕁𝕠𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕖♡ (@jnicoler) September 1, 2020

People tweet this and seriously act like it hasn’t been tweeted word for word since 2016 a million times https://t.co/HjGWuJkEZc — lorenzo hate account (@reeceedmonds_) September 1, 2020

The twist: they have unpaid interns. https://t.co/RKMwRXggVI — Augh, my eye! (@AughMy) September 1, 2020

While getting paid to participate 🤣 https://t.co/EVoV75Ns2G — Isse (@isse_20) September 1, 2020

