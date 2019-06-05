This purse shaped like a human mouth is leaving netizens disturbed

A creepy looking coin purse that disturbingly looks like a lifelike human mouth has caught the attention of many on social media after it went viral on multiple platforms.
A video of the purse, which was shared on Twitter @44doooo, soon went viral and garnered over 13 million views. The 54-second video features a purse that resembles the lower half of a man’s face, complete with crooked teeth, pink gums and a tongue.
Watch the video here:
Flooded with several comments, the viral clip made many “uncomfortable”. “This is very unsettling to me,” read one of the many comments on the tweet.
人肉小銭入れ作りました pic.twitter.com/k6SIDETWD5
— doooo (@44doooo) June 1, 2019
I am very uncomfortable right now….
This is very unsettling to me.
I am feeling uncomfortable
How many souls will this cost me??
