This purse shaped like a human mouth is leaving netizens disturbed

A creepy looking coin purse that disturbingly looks like a lifelike human mouth has caught the attention of many on social media after it went viral on multiple platforms.

Advertising

ALSO READ | ‘Savage’: Assam Police’s sassy tweet on marijuana haul is winning the Internet

A video of the purse, which was shared on Twitter @44doooo, soon went viral and garnered over 13 million views. The 54-second video features a purse that resembles the lower half of a man’s face, complete with crooked teeth, pink gums and a tongue.

Watch the video here:

Flooded with several comments, the viral clip made many “uncomfortable”. “This is very unsettling to me,” read one of the many comments on the tweet.

I am very uncomfortable right now…. — Meerkat (@MysticMeerkat) June 1, 2019

This is very unsettling to me. — Ashton Taylor (@AshtonTaylor117) June 1, 2019

I am feeling uncomfortable — Franz Streckhardt (@FreshFriendz) June 1, 2019