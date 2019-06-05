Toggle Menu
This purse shaped like a human mouth is leaving netizens disturbed

This purse shaped like a human mouth is leaving netizens disturbed

A video of the purse, which was shared on Twitter @44doooo, soon went viral and garnered over 13 million views. The 54-second video features a purse that resembles the lower half of a man's face.

Flooded with several comments, the viral clip made many “uncomfortable”. “This is very unsettling to me,” read one of the many comments on the tweet.

A creepy looking coin purse that disturbingly looks like a lifelike human mouth has caught the attention of many on social media after it went viral on multiple platforms.

ALSO READ | ‘Savage’: Assam Police’s sassy tweet on marijuana haul is winning the Internet

Watch the video here:

