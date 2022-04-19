scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
This hilarious thread shows Michael Scott and Emmanuel Macron are the same

The similarities between French President Emmanuel Macron and The Office character Michael Scott are hard to miss.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 19, 2022 5:56:45 pm
Michael Scott as Emmanuel Macron, Michael Scott and Emmanuel Macron similarities, Michael Scott from the office and Emmanuel Macron, viral tweet, Indian ExpressPreviously Mosquera had made a similar thread that showed Michael Scott as Diego Armando Maradona.

In the real world, there is little in common between French President Emmanuel Macron and The Office character Michael Scott. However, a Twitter thread has linked both of them with a set of similar-looking photos.

On Monday, a Twitter user named David Mosquera (who goes by the handle @renaldinhos) posted a series of photos that showed Macron and The Office character Scott doing the same things and even wearing almost similar outfits.

The hilarious thread, which almost looks like it has used photoshopped pictures, shows Macron and Scott meeting foreign delegates, playing basketball, sipping champagne, and riding bicycles amongst other things.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Mosquera simply captioned, his now-viral tweets as, “Michael Scott as Emmanuel Macron: a thread”

His Twitter thread, which was posted on Monday, has gathered over 87,000 likes and thousands of retweets within a day. Mosquera, who works at En Una Baldosa, a website that covers football, has over 30,000 followers on Twitter.

Commenting on the pictures, a Twitter user wrote, “This is the best thing you are going to see in your TL today. Trust me.” While another person remarked, “This is a weirdly well made and surprisingly lengthy thread….”.

Previously Mosquera had made a similar thread that showed Michael Scott as Diego Armando Maradona.

One can certainly trust the internet to come up with such bizarre connections and similarities between people that are polar opposites.

