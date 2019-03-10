Toggle Menu
Did the ‘official’ news service of North Korea go rogue? This Twitter account has fooled manyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/this-hilarious-north-korean-parody-twitter-account-will-leave-you-rofl-ing-5619077/

Did the 'official' news service of North Korea go rogue? This Twitter account has fooled many

From trolling the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to tweeting about pop band Jonas Brothers, the parody account cleverly blends news with sarcasm.

Check out some of the hilarious posts tweeted by the parody account.

While there is no dearth of parody accounts on social media, a Twitter account claiming to be the official news service of North Korea has managed to fool many including a major American newspaper. Though the bio describes the account as the “Official Newsfeed of Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea”, however, in reality, it is neither handled nor associated with the DPRK News Service.

The account, which first tweeted in July 2009, has been posting on several issues including the government, politicians, the laws, sports among other issues. From trolling the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to tweeting about pop band Jonas Brothers, the parody account cleverly blends news with sarcasm. Check out some of the hilarious posts tweeted by the parody account.

According to DailyBeast, the parody account is handled by a data analyst Derrick and attorney Patrick, who blog at Popehat.com. Talking to the website via mail, the two spoke about the account and how it all began as a “vehicle to entertain”.

