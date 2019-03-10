Did the ‘official’ news service of North Korea go rogue? This Twitter account has fooled many

While there is no dearth of parody accounts on social media, a Twitter account claiming to be the official news service of North Korea has managed to fool many including a major American newspaper. Though the bio describes the account as the “Official Newsfeed of Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea”, however, in reality, it is neither handled nor associated with the DPRK News Service.

The account, which first tweeted in July 2009, has been posting on several issues including the government, politicians, the laws, sports among other issues. From trolling the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to tweeting about pop band Jonas Brothers, the parody account cleverly blends news with sarcasm. Check out some of the hilarious posts tweeted by the parody account.

Short and manly hair said to be in style this season, according to leading beauticians and similar authorities. pic.twitter.com/VSOIEU37Zl — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) February 23, 2019

French president Emmanuel Macron vows to listen to his people. pic.twitter.com/8fpPfv2HV8 — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) February 27, 2019

US “Oscar” awards looking so white. pic.twitter.com/MVySHtkUOX — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) February 25, 2019

According to DailyBeast, the parody account is handled by a data analyst Derrick and attorney Patrick, who blog at Popehat.com. Talking to the website via mail, the two spoke about the account and how it all began as a “vehicle to entertain”.

Tell me how do I feel? pic.twitter.com/TC6Ke7eEhP — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) March 9, 2019

Popular western film “Captain Marvel” is based on real life exploits of Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un, thinly disguised as caucasian woman. pic.twitter.com/zSaZWvm12j — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) March 9, 2019

Efforts by US corporation Face Book to create convincing synthetic human are deemed disappointing. pic.twitter.com/5m8DJbW3bC — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) March 8, 2019

.@DPRK_News sending special correspondent to CPAC in 2020, to observe and assess appropriate quarantine measures for lunatics. pic.twitter.com/uS4mNLqaQg — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) March 3, 2019