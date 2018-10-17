This man’s Tinder bio after he broke his pelvic bone is leaving netizens in splits

Despite being in a wheelchair, Joe shared how grateful he was to be alive and also shared a picture of his dating profile with a ‘And I still got that tinder game,’ caption. (Source: phalanaster/Imgur)

A bad accident can leave people feeling dejected. However, a 27-year-old man, who was crushed under 3,000 pounds of hay bales, survived and went on to write a hilarious Tinder bio that left many amused. Sharing his story on Imgur, Joe started the thread by posting pictures of himself sitting in a wheelchair with a caption, “I had an accident.” He then explains how he should have been ‘dead’ but called his survival ‘pure luck’.

Despite being in a wheelchair, Joe shared how grateful he was to be alive and also shared a picture of his dating profile with a ‘And I still got that Tinder game,’ caption. The profile, which went viral on social media, has generated laughs due to the hilarious bio that was written by Joe. His Tinder bio reads, “Sup ladies, I’m joe, I just got crushed by 3000 pounds. Got a broken pelvis but still dtf. I do have a catheter. I don’t wanna be ‘one of those guys’ who lies about his catheter status. The catheter may be an issue but great minds do great things.” Wondering what his profile looks like? Check it out here:

The profile went viral with over one lakh views on the website. Several people wrote that the bio made them laugh, others came up with jokes to match Joe’s wit. While one user wrote, “Get better soon, but why would you need tinder when you already found your crush?” another user commented that they were glad that he was still alive.

