Friday, July 29, 2022

This fridge used 66 years ago has made netizens rethink about their latest ones

The fridge featured in the ad boasts multiple facilities that the latest refrigerators lack. It has distinct spaces for fresh and frozen, canned, bottled, wrapped food and leftovers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 11:42:59 pm
old fridge ad, 66 years old fridge, fridge ad, ad video, fridge with space for everything, indian expressThere are different shelves that can be rolled and slid to pick up items, without moving another one.

As years pass by, technology gets more advanced and makes human life easier. The ease a fridge has given to people is immense. It is believed that the latest is also the best when it comes to devices.

However, an old advertisement for a fridge from 1956 has made netizens rethink. The fridge featured in the ad boasts multiple facilities that the latest refrigerators lack. It has distinct spaces for fresh and frozen, canned, bottled, wrapped food and leftovers. The woman in the video opens the fridge and shows the space for bottles, butter, cheese and leftovers on the door. There is also a big array for fruit and vegetables. One can remove it and wash the items inside it.

Watch the video here:

The woman also explains the interior of the fridge. There are different shelves that can be rolled and slid to pick up items, without moving another one. There is a separate space for frozen items. Intriguingly, one can give a strong push on the side of the tray of ice cubes and get them showered down on a plate.

The video posted by the Twitter user “Lost in history” has garnered more than 11.3 million views. “Why’s this 66 year old fridge better than the one I got now,” read the caption of the video.

Netizens were surprised to see the facilities in the fridge. A user commented, “Lots of things were a lot worse in the past… a lot of things are a lot better today… but… I kept shouting “why does my fridge not have that” while watching this.”

Another user commented, “I want this!!! My fridge is primitive compared to that!”

