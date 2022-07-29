This fridge used 66 years ago has made netizens rethink about their latest ones

As years pass by, technology gets more advanced and makes human life easier. The ease a fridge has given to people is immense. It is believed that the latest is also the best when it comes to devices.

However, an old advertisement for a fridge from 1956 has made netizens rethink. The fridge featured in the ad boasts multiple facilities that the latest refrigerators lack. It has distinct spaces for fresh and frozen, canned, bottled, wrapped food and leftovers. The woman in the video opens the fridge and shows the space for bottles, butter, cheese and leftovers on the door. There is also a big array for fruit and vegetables. One can remove it and wash the items inside it.

Watch the video here:

Why’s this 66 year old fridge better than the one I got now pic.twitter.com/oFfu1CFfvI — Lost in history (@lostinhist0ry) July 22, 2022

The woman also explains the interior of the fridge. There are different shelves that can be rolled and slid to pick up items, without moving another one. There is a separate space for frozen items. Intriguingly, one can give a strong push on the side of the tray of ice cubes and get them showered down on a plate.

The video posted by the Twitter user “Lost in history” has garnered more than 11.3 million views. “Why’s this 66 year old fridge better than the one I got now,” read the caption of the video.

Netizens were surprised to see the facilities in the fridge. A user commented, “Lots of things were a lot worse in the past… a lot of things are a lot better today… but… I kept shouting “why does my fridge not have that” while watching this.”

Another user commented, “I want this!!! My fridge is primitive compared to that!”

This 1950’s GE Frost Guard Refrigerator came with the house we bought back in 2002. It survived 5 generations before it finally went kaput in 2019! The new fridge we have now is just not the same. pic.twitter.com/NGFawtfjBd — Shireen S. (@shireen14) July 23, 2022

I want this!!! My fridge is primitive compared to that! — Deb Fillman (@deb_fillman) July 23, 2022

Why not include these features in a modern frig? Those slide out shelves are awesome, and that fruit and vegetable holder that comes out of the door is fantastic. These aren't things removed for safety or environmental reasons. They are left off now because it saves a few bucks. — Alzee Libb (@alzeelibb) July 23, 2022

Pretty amazing; looks like in a few things we have been going backwards… #progress https://t.co/fk26Q8i364 — Stefano Pontecorvo (@pontecorvoste) July 24, 2022