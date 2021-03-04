‘Is the ship floating in air?’: Optical illusion leaves netizens scratching their heads

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and prompted several reactions among netizens.

Optical illusions often intrigue netizens, however, the latest one showing a floating ship has undoubtedly shocked many. The picture, which was clicked and shared by Colin McCallum featured a large red ship that appeared to be floating above the ocean. “Saw a real-life optical illusion in Banff today,” he wrote while posting the picture on Facebook.

According to a DailyMail report, McCallum first clicked the ship that seemed to be sailing across the sky and then tried to figure out how the illusion was being created.

See the picture here:

If you watch closely, you can see that due to the low lying clouds, it is difficult to see where the pale blue water ends and the sky begins, hence creating the illusion.

“When I first saw the boat, I had to do a double-take because I genuinely thought it was floating. Upon further inspection, however, I noticed that it was in fact just a remarkable optical illusion,” McCallum told the news website.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and prompted several reactions among netizens. While many were able to figure out the mystery behind the floating ship, others were left confused.