Monday, March 29, 2021
Watch: This flight simulator game gives its own twist to Suez Canal crisis

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 29, 2021 3:06:50 pm
Suez Canal, Suez Canal ship, ever given, egypt, Suez Canal trending, Microsoft Flight Simulator cargo ship Suez CanalA video, which was originally shared on TikTok, features a view from the cockpit of a passenger plane flying alongside Egypt's canal. (Source: @matvelloso/Twitter)

While the ‘Ever Given’ remains stuck at the Suez Canal as authorities struggle to find a way to clear the passage, the plight of the ill-fated cargo ship has made its way to the “Microsoft Flight Simulator.”

A video, which was originally shared on TikTok, features a view from the cockpit of a passenger plane flying alongside Egypt’s canal. Interestingly, the captain of the aircraft then informs the passengers about the busy waterway and how it is where most of the world trade and cargo ships come through. However, then the caption spots the wedged ship and says, “And it appears we have a stuck cargo ship,” before taking the aircraft around the ship.

The 52-second clip was reshared on Twitter by Microsoft technical advisor Mat Velloso along with a caption that read, “Cargo ship stuck in Microsoft Flight Simulator.”

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 2 lakh views and is flooded with comments from intrigued netizens. “Wait… Is this a mod or did Asobo update the game to include it?” enquired a netizen while another tweeted, “This game is a look into the future.”

The cargo ship with an Indian crew got stuck in the Suez Canal early on Tuesday, blocking the shipping route between Europe and Asia. However, authorities confirmed that the container was refloated and is currently being secured.

