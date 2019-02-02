This first dance of a wheelchair-bound groom with his bride has left people teary-eyed

The first dance of newlyweds on their wedding day is always a memorable and emotional affair. But one such has left people around the globe teary-eyed. In a video that is going viral, a wheelchair-bound groom is seen swaying with his bride as she sits on his lap. While most would think the groom would join her in the dance on his wheelchair, what happened next took everyone by surprise.

As soon as the bride gets up, three men approach the groom, bringing along two chairs and a few black Velcro straps. As they groomsmen sit on either side of the man, he is seen putting his arms around their shoulders to gain support. And in a beautiful yet poignant moment, as the music reaches a crescendo, all three stand up together. That scene has people cheering aloud.

Soon the bride joins them and they sway from side to side, for their first dance! Dancing to Sam Smith’s melodious ‘Make It To Me’, the moving video first shared on TikTok by Ana Bel García Ortiz (@ortizanita6) has gone viral across social media sites.

With over 58 million views on Facebook, it has been widely shared by even celebrities on Instagram and Twitter. Many, while sharing the video, said this is the most emotional thing they have ever seen.